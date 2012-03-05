Puerto Ricans Choose Statehood

In a plebiscite held on November 3, 2020, Puerto Ricans went to the polls and voted once again for Puerto Rico to be admitted as a state of the United States.

The ballot presented a simple yes-or-no question with a straightforward response. More than half – 52% - of the voters voted “yes” on statehood.

Puerto Rico has now done its part. The next step to remedy this undemocratic situation is for Congress to pass, by a simple majority vote, legislation for Puerto Rico to become a state and the President to sign it.

While the issue of statehood – commonly known as Puerto Rico’s “status” – stagnates, implications are felt daily. Disaster aid for hurricanes and earthquakes trickles out slowly from Congress. The federal Financial Oversight and Management Board exercises authority and control in Puerto Rico. Medicaid and nutrition assistance, which are unlimited in states, are capped in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico’s young men and women continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces with distinction. Puerto Ricans are voting for statehood with their feet, moving to the 50 states in record numbers, where they automatically receive the full panoply of democratic rights that are – except in Puerto Rico - the hallmark of the United States.

