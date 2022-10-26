A President Sets Clear Expectations for Independence

In 1927, when the Philippines was a U.S. territory, Philippines Governor Leonard Wood sent a proposal to President Calvin Coolidge seeking his approval to hold a referendum on Philippine independence.

The Philippines Assembly had already approved a resolution on November 19, 1924 demanding “full and complete independence” from the U.S., and the distant U.S. territory appeared to be on a fast path to nationhood.

President Coolidge rejected the proposal.

Although the U.S. President did not give the people of the Philippines what they wanted at the time, he did provide the people of the Philippines with a path forward with extensive guidance and perspectives.

In a long letter to Governor Wood, Coolidge expressed his “careful consideration” of the referendum proposal, the Philippines’ clear passion for independence, and extensive detail on what the Philippines could expect from the U.S. upon achieving independence. It wasn’t much.

The President did not sugarcoat his response. He gave Filipinos – who were U.S. nationals at the time – a clear, direct explanation of what types of policies they could expect from the U.S. upon achieving sovereignty.

The picture he painted turned out to be accurate when the Philippines ultimately achieved independence in 1946.

President Coolidge Sets Expectations for Independence

President Coolidge did not reject independence for the Philippines in his 1927 letter, but he did call the proposed referendum “untimely,” and expressed concern that a plebiscite would “raise expectations” and be “disturbing to good relations.”

Recognizing the Philippine push for independence as a matter worthy of his “serious consideration,” President Coolidge set clear expectations in his message to manage what he called the “inflated expectations” on the islands.

Starting with U.S. economic aid, President Coolidge explained that “[u]nless and until the people and their leaders are thoroughly informed of [past U.S.] material assistance,” and fully understand what withdrawal of that aid means, “a vote on the abstract question of independence would be not only futile but absolutely unfair to them.”

In other words, Filipino voters needed to know that generous U.S. financial assistance would end if they voted for independence.

Elevating the stakes, President Coolidge called out the “misapprehension” that he saw as pervasive in the Philippines that “America, even though she granted full autonomy to the Islands, would still assume the heavy responsibility of guaranteeing the security, sovereignty and independece of the Islands.”

“In my opinion,” he wrote, “this is wholly erroneous.”

“Responsibility without authority would be unthinkable,” according to Coolidge. “Where there is no sovereignty there is no obligation of protection.”

For those who believed that shared U.S.-Philippines history and personal connections would overcome structuring barriers, the President did not mince words. Calling this scenario an “illusion,” he emphasized that the people of the Philippines should not assume “that the present advantage of American sovereignty could be secured by convention or through sympathy.”

We often see similar ideas expressed in Puerto Rico by independence supporters who simultaneously cling to a romanticized notion that permanent U.S. citizenship, national security, financial assistance, and even reparations would be granted to a newly sovereign Puerto Rico in recognition of the current strong U.S.-Puerto Rico connection, a shared history, and the current undemocratic arrangements. The “bare minimum” that Congress owes Puerto Rico, it has been said, is guaranteed citizenship after independence. Yet Congress has never agreed to such an arrangement, and the State Department has been outright opposed.

Trade negotiations

President Coolidge dedicated a large part of his correspondence to the issue of international trade. Coolidge shared specific dollar figures showing how the free trade between the Philippines and the United States had benefitted the Philippines.

Coolidge recognized the dreams of Filipino leaders to continue international trade operations under current U.S. law and then squashed those dreams. “No independent country has ever secured similar advantages” to the trade benefits available to the Philipines at that time.

Separatists like Javier Hernandez have written entire books arguing that Puerto Rico would be able to earn more from its exports as an independent nation than as a state, but once again there is no evidence for this claim. Losing favorable trading terms with the United States would immediately be costly for Puerto Rico, as it was for the Philippines. Building new trading relationships with other countries would take time.

“While these material advantages are by no means the most important consideration which should influence our judgment,” the president wrote, “yet they must be always kept in mind, as government is a practical business which depends largely for its success on sound common sense rather than high-sounding phrases.”

What happened?

The Philippines wanted independence and the people were willing to accept the hardships. The people of the Philippines did not get U.S. citizenship, nor were Filipinos able to keep their status as U.S. nationals – even those who had moved to a state.

Most of the U.S. military veterans who fought valiantly for the U.S. in World War II and then became citizens of the Philippines not only lost their status as U.S. nationals, but they also did not receive the veterans benefits they had been promised.

The question of independence for the Philippines was debated in Congress off and on from 1901 to 1946. There is little suggestion that the Philippines has ever regretted declaring and achieving independence, though there are “What if?” editorials on statehood occasionally near Independence Day.

The strong, historic desire for independence in the Philippines made the related hardships acceptable to its people. Puerto Rico has never shown that desire for independence. No more than 5% of voters have ever chosen independence in a referendum. No member of the Independence Party has ever been elected as governor or resident commissioner. It is probably necessary for voters in Puerto Rico to see that, just as President Coolidge predicted, the United States did not hold any nostalgic sentimentality for the Philippines. Puerto Rico should not expect anything different.