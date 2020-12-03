Bad Bunny Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist of 2020

Benito Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is Spotify’s most-streamed artist for 2020 with 8.3 billion streams. His album YHLQMDLG is also Spotify’s most-streamed album of the year, with over 3.3 billion streams.

This is the first time that an artist who doesn’t sing in English has ever achieved this honor.

The album’s title stands for “Yo hago lo que me da la gana” — essentially, “I do what I want.” Bad Bunny’s music is most often identified as Latin trap and reggaeton, and he received a Grammy for Best Urban Music Album.

Bad Bunny was born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and grew up in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. He attended the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo as a communications major before becoming a successful recording artist.

Activism

Bad Bunny’s hit “Pero Ya No” ( “But not anymore”) was combined with the hashtag #RompeConTrump, or #BreakupwithTrump, to create a 30-second ad in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. The Tampa Times confirmed that the song was used with permission.

Bad Bunny was also involved in the protests against Governor Rossello that led to his stepping down in 2019.

Ocasio established the Bad Bunny Foundation, which provides toys for children in Puerto Rico, and received the Telemundo’s Tu Musica Urban Awards “Humanitarian Award of the Year.” He has also spoken out against gender-related violence in his music and his social media.

Bad Bunny is also recognized as an ally of the LGTBQ movement, both admired and vilified for the gender fluidity of his public style.

Photo by Glenn Francis