Congressional Letter Expresses Health Concerns in Territories

Furthermore, the island is at greater risk of negative impacts from COVID-19 due to the age of its population and a range of comorbidities, including: a higher prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, coronary heart disease, obesity, asthma, and incidences of other infectious diseases such as dengue, compared to U.S. averages.

The local government of the Island has been strict with safety measures, and the number of cases in Puerto Rico has remained relatively low. However, the amount of testing being done in Puerto Rico is also low, amounting to less than 1 per cent of the population. The letter from the committee gives a reason for the lack of testing: “One of the primary reasons is that clinical laboratories are struggling to acquire reagents, collection materials and protective equipment that are necessary to increase testing capacity.”

Many states were in the same position last month, but most were able to increase their testing to higher levels. The White House task force on Coronavirus has asked states to strive for 30 tests per 1,000 residents, and States like Oklahoma have recently reached half that — about 15 tests for every 1,000 people. Puerto Rico is performing 15 tests per day for every 100,000 people.

“Limited access to tests has hindered the island’s ability to establish a science-based plan to gradually reopen the economy, putting millions of lives at risk,” the letter pointed out.

The correspondence went on to list four questions to which the authors want answers to by Friday: