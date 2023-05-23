What Happened to Filipinos in the U.S. after Independence?

The Philippines became a territory of the United States after the Spanish-American War ended in 1898 and remained a U.S. territory until 1946, when it became a sovereign country.

During this roughly 50-year window, people born in the Philippines were deemed U.S. non-citizen nationals. They were able to live and work freely in the United States.

The Tydings-McDuffie Act of 1934 set the Philippines on course for a ten-year transition to independence. The “Philippine Islands shall be considered as a separate country,” dictated the law, with an immigration quota of just 50 Filipino immigrants per year.

The Filipino Repatriation Act of 1935 pressured Filipino residents in the U.S. to return to the Philippines. Travel expenses were paid for, even for U.S.-born children. Roughly 2,000 people followed the law’s incentives and left the United States during the late 1930s.

As the Philippines transitioned to become a sovereign country, the status of Filipinos in the U.S. attracted scrutiny. Eventually, Filipino residents of the U.S. lost their status as U.S. nationals.

As the U.S. State Department explains: “Filipinos continued as non-citizen U.S. nationals until July 4, 1946 when, through Presidential Proclamation 2695, the United States recognized the Philippines as an independent nation. With such recognition, all Philippine citizens who had not acquired U.S. citizenship by birth abroad to a U.S. citizen parent(s) or by naturalization, lost their non-citizen U.S. nationality, whether residing in the Philippines or the United States.”

Another key development in 1946 was the passage of the Luce-Celler Act, which doubled the immigration quota for Filipinos to 100 and, for the first time, allowed Filipinos to naturalize as American citizens.

Some Filipinos took advantage of the new law. Others didn’t. They instead continued to live in the U.S. without becoming U.S. citizens. Sometimes legal complications ensued.

A few cases stand out.

Ernesto Mangaoang

Arrested in 1949 and facing deportation charges, Ernesto Mangaoang’s four-year fight to remain in the U.S., which he had entered legally, resulted in a landmark Supreme Court decision that clarified the status of 70,000 Filipino Americans who had immigrated while the Philippines was a U.S. territory.

Ernesto Mangaoang was a U.S. national from the Philippines who arrived in the U.S. in 1926. A WWII veteran, Mangaoang was arrested under a 1918 law that called for the deportation of aliens with Communist ties. Mangaoang had been a member of the Communist Party in 1938.

With the support of the ACLU and labor unions, Ernesto Mangaoang was able to fight deportation and remain in the United States, but he was arrested four times before his case finally went to the Supreme Court in 1953 as Mangaoang vs. Boyd. The court determined that Mangaoang had not been an alien at the same time he was a member of the Communist Party, and thus was not subject to deportation.

Arcadio Cabebe

Arcadio Cabebe arrived in Hawaii in 1930. Hawaii was at that time a territory of the United States. Cabebe was a native of the Philippines, and therefore a U.S. national. Cabebe applied for a U.S. passport in 1949 and was denied that passport on the simple grounds that he was a citizen of the Philippines and no longer a U.S. national.

Cabebe appealed the decision and in 1950 the case was decided.

In Cabebe vs. Atcheson the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit held: “The status of United States nationality for Filipinos was the direct result of the United States’ assumption of sovereignty over the Islands. When the United States relinquished its sovereignty, there remained no basis for such status.”

S—- L

One of a collection of cases in which former U.S. nationals were deported on the grounds of “moral turpitude” (including Matter of C—– and Matter of O—- as well as additional similar examples), the Matter of S—L is notable because the decision includes this statement: “It is now well established that an alien who is a citizen of the Republic of the Philippines, who entered the United States prior to May 1, 1934, as a national of the United States, is deportable … because of conviction in this country of any crime involving moral turpitude, committed any time after entry, provided the causes of deportation occurred subsequent to May 1, 1934.”

The case was tried in 1948 and decided in 1949. The decision discusses numerous comparable cases. In one of these cases it was held that the defendant could not be deported because he had not entered the U.S. as an alien and was not an alien when he was convicted of the crime (similar to the decision in the case of Mangaoang). In the remaining cases, it was determined that crimes had been committed after the individuals had become aliens.

It is clear that the U.S. government did not indulge in wholesale deportation of former nationals for overstaying or just for their change in status. It is equally clear, however, that individual former nationals were subject to deportation just like other aliens, even when they hadentered the U.S. legally.

Citizens of Puerto Rico after independence

If Puerto Rico gains its own sovereignty and becomes a foreign country, U.S. citizens from Puerto Rico living in the United States may face the same situation as U.S. nationals from the Philippines over 70 years ago.

In Cabebe vs. Atcheson the court observed, “The United States had it desired it, could have provided that Filipinos permanently residing in the United States would not lose their United States nationality upon the recognition of Philippine independence.” Since the government did not take that action, the court decided, people from the Philippines became aliens after independence.

Congress could ultimately protect the U.S. citizenship of Puerto Ricans living in states if Puerto Rico becomes a foreign country. But then again, it may not. After all, Congress did not protect U.S. nationals from the Philipines. In response, neither did the courts.