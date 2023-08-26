FAS Citizens Struggle in Guam

While statehood is the most popular choice for Puerto Rico’s political status among Puerto Rico voters, the unique free association relationship between the U.S. and three Pacific countries has recently attracted increased attention as a possible alternative arrangement between the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The impact of such an arrangement is unclear among even its most ardent supporters at this time, but recent news out of Guam shines a spotlight on what to expect in a free association relationship.

COFA citizens in Guam

The United States has compacts of free association (COFA) with three independent nations. Some 18,874 COFA citizens, including citizens of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, live in Guam.

People born in Guam are, like those born in Puerto Rico, citizens of the United States. Citizens of the three freely associated states are not U.S. citizens.

One example of the difference between U.S. citizenship and citizenship of a freely associate state can be seen in a recent discovery by Guam’s Department of Labor. As Guam officials prepared to distribute funds from Disaster Unemployment Assistance to survivors of Typhoon Mawar, officials have discovered that COFA citizens legally residing in Guam are not eligible for those benefits.

This difference in eligibility between U.S. citizens and COFA citizens underscores the fact that, even though COFA citizens are allowed to travel and work freely in the United States, the two are not identical. COFA migrants in the U.S. lack access to the benefits of U.S. citizenship.

KUAM, a news source in Guam, reported that “Guam DOL emphasized that their federal counterpart is the one administering the program.” The implication is that Guam does not approve of this restriction, but Guam lacks the power to change it.

In a letter to the Pacific Daily News, Guam resident and community leader John Howard decried the fact that FAS citizens who lost their homes to the typhoon are not eligible for assistance from FEMA. “A true friend cannot leave a friend behind, especially in a time of need,” they wrote, “and I believe the United States will not ignore this unfortunate issue of COFA migrants not eligible for FEMA Disaster Aid.” Yet at this time, there are no efforts underway in Washington to expand the program, which helps people who cannot reach their place of work or whose workplace has closed because of a disaster and those who cannot work due to an injury from a disaster.

COFA citizen fairness?

The unequal status of COFA migrants living in the U.S. as non-citizens is already evident in pending legislative initiatives such as the Compact Impact Fairness Act of 2023, which would extend certain federal benefits to COFA citizens. COFA migrants are eligible for such benefits under their compacts of free association with the U.S., but Congress ended eligibility in comprehensive welfare legislation in 1996.