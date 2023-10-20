Congressional Hearing Again Confirms: Freely Associated States Are Independent, Sovereign Nations

In a congressional hearing yesterday on recent U.S. agreements with the three Freely Associated States Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon turned the discussion towards Puerto Rico.

Roughly an hour and 20 minutes into the hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources, Gonzalez-Colon asked Joseph Yun, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations, to help clarify some fundamental points. “I’d like to begin with basic questions just to help our constituents understand our basic relationship with the Freely Associated States,” said Rep. Gonzalez-Colon. “You have explained that the Marshall Islands, Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia have signed Compacts of Free Association and also enjoy, in your words, ‘complete independence.'”

Special Presidential Envoy Yun, who came out of retirement to guide Compact negotiations for President Biden after serving an esteemed 33-year diplomatic career that included a role as the top U.S. negotiator with North Korea, agreed with the Resident Commissioner.

“The Freely Associated States are independent nations and they are each their own countries, each sovereign republics,” she went on. “Are people born in the Freely Associated States U.S. citizens or nationals?” Yun explained that they were neither one, and were citizens of their own nations. Under the COFAs, FAS citizens can live and work in the United States as non-immigrants, but they do not have citizenship unless they are naturalized, like the citizens of any foreign country.

“Can the Compacts of Free Association be terminated either by mutual agreement or unilaterally?” the Resident Commissioner asked. Special Envoy Yun agreed that this was the case. “If free association agreements are terminated, will they remain independent, sovereign nations? They do not go back to becoming a U.N. trust under the administration of the United States. Correct?” Special Envoy Yun again agreed.

Gonzalez-Colon summed up without objection from Yun that “despite our compact agreement, the FAS are independent countries.” She went on to say that if the COFAs were not renewed, “there will be nothing to prevent China approaching the FAS and trying to increase their influence in this region.”

Message for Puerto Rico

Gonzalez-Colon expressed national security concerns over some details of the COFA agreement being discussed. However, there is a message for Puerto Rico in her words and in the responses of Ambassador Yun. Yun, as a top expert on free association relationships with the United States, was quite clear that the FAS are independent nations, and that the end of a COFA or free association agreement, which could happen at the behest of either party, would not change that.

Citizens of freely associated states do not have U.S. citizenship. The agreements are not permanent.

Some Puerto Rico leaders, particularly those who have supported the discredited “enhanced commonwealth” arrangement, have tried to portray free association as a completely new sort of relationship, one that confers citizenship and permanent financial support to Puerto Rico while being unchangeable except by mutual agreement by both countries. In real life, this has never been the case.

