Democratic Support in Puerto Rico for Statehood

WHEREAS Puerto Rico was colonized by Spain in 1493 and became a United States territory in 1898 by the Treaty of Paris, which ended the Spanish-American War, making Puerto Rico the oldest colony of the world and the longest held territory in the history of the United States.

WHEREAS U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico do not have full representation in their national government since they cannot vote for President of the United States while residing in the island. Nor do they elect Senators or Representatives to the U.S. Congress and only have a sole Resident Commissioner who cannot vote on the House floor.

WHEREAS Puerto Ricans have served proudly in the U.S. Armed Forces since 1917 with almost 200,000 veterans, nine recipients of the Medal of Honor, and over 25,000 active members in uniform protecting our freedoms and democracy; however, they cannot vote for their Commander-in-Chief.

WHEREAS Puerto Rico’s treatment under the current territorial status has substantially contributed to the demise of its economy and to the depression it has endured for the last decade – it creates uncertainty, a short-run approach to economic policy, a practice and ideology of reliance on special treatment by the U.S., and the absence of firm foundations for sustained economic development within the island’s own society.

WHEREAS the continuation of territorial status allows unequal and discriminatory treatment of Puerto Rico, which in turn represents an extension of economic stagnation and instability.