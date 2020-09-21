Federal Officials Express Support for Puerto Rico Equality, Statehood

As we remember Hurricane Maria’s landfall in Puerto Rico three years ago and look ahead to a presidential election in which the votes of stateside Puerto Ricans matter more than ever, members of Congress and other representatives of the federal government are paying attention to the U.S. territory.

This renewed awareness of Puerto Rico comes with statements from many government leaders showing support for Puerto Rico equality, often being explicit in their endorsement of statehood to achieve equal rights.

Former President Barack Obama may have played a role in kicking off the current influx of comments in his eulogy for former Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis on July 30, 2020 when he said “[o]nce we pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, we should keep marching to make it even better by making sure every American is automatically registered to vote….By guaranteeing that every American citizen has equal representation in our government, including the American citizens who live in Washington, D.C., and in Puerto Rico. They’re Americans…”

Just last week, at a campaign event in Kissimmee, Florida, Presidential candidate Joe Biden made his position on Puerto Rico clear, stating, “I happen to believe statehood would be the most effective means of ensuring that residents of Puerto Rico are treated equally, with equal representation at a federal level. But the people of Puerto Rico must decide and the United States Federal Government must respect and act on that decision.”

With the next Puerto Rico plebiscite scheduled for November 3rd, Vice President’s message that he will honor and advance the results of that vote is timely.

Biden’s recent remarks are consistent with his 2012 statement as Vice President to a White House intern, as covered in this February 2015 Orlando Sentinel article: “I have always found Puerto Rico’s current political status as something very bizarre. My word of advice to you, and all Puerto Ricans, is that you continue to fight hard until you reach your goal of equality, and we shall act.”

On Sunday, Vice Presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) reinforced Biden’s message to Puerto Rican voters that their voices will be heard in a Biden/Harris administration. “ [B]oth Joe Biden and I have a promise for you: we see you, we hear you, and with each passing day, we are with you,” she wrote.

Harris further emphasized: “The founding promise of the United States of equality for all extends to all who live in Puerto Rico.”

A number of Members of Congress have been quite vocal for their support of Puerto Rico equality and statehood: