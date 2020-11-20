Federal, State and Local Election Wins for Puerto Ricans

On November 3rd, 2020, voters in Puerto Rico chose statehood in a status referendum. They also chose statehood advocates as governor and resident commissioner.

On the mainland, most Puerto Rican voters selected a president who has spoken in favor of statehood, even though voters living in Puerto Rico cannot vote in presidential elections.

Puerto Ricans also won a number of races in the States.

Congress

One of the new winners in Congress is Richie Torres (D-NY), who will take the place of Jose Serrano representing District 15. His father is from Puerto Rico.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) kept her seat.

Nydia Velazquez(D-NY) also was reelected.

Darren Soto (D-FL) won reelection, too.

State Representatives

Adam Gómez won as state senator for Massachusetts.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Angel Cruz, a Democrat from Philadelphia County, has been serving since 2001 and kept his seat.

In Minnesota, Melisa López Franzen was reelected as state senator.

Victor Torres was re-elected to his position as state representative for Florida’s 15th district.

René Plasencia was reelected as state representative for district 50 in Florida.

Daisy Morales won in the Florida House for district 48.

Mayors

Olga González is the Mayor-elect of Kissimmee, Florida. Carlos Álvarez and Félix Ortiz, both of Puerto Rican heritage, are also in the Kissimmee municipal legislature.

María Rivera was elected mayor of Central Falls, Rhode Island. She is the first woman to lead the town.

There are at least six more mayors in the United States with roots in Puerto Rico:

Michelle de la Isla is Mayor of Topeka, Kansas, after she failed to win a race to serve in Congress.

Wilda Díaz is Mayor of Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Eddie Morán serves as Mayor of Reading, Pennsylvania

Daniel Rivera is Mayor of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Mayor Michael Santiago leads Millville, NJ

Joel Flores is Mayor of Greenacres, Florida

Sherrif

Marco López won the race for Osceola County sheriff in Florida.

There may be other elected officials of Puerto Rican heritage; please let us know of any not covered above by sharing names and elected positions in the comments.