First Lady Jill Biden Visits Puerto Rico

First Lady Jill Biden visited Ft. Buchanan, the only U.S. Army base in the Caribbean, last weekend.

“You are the brave and the bold committed to protecting our freedoms and democracy, putting others’ safety above your own. You show up every day for this island. When things are hard, you are the first to help and the last to leave. You miss time with your families so other families can know security,” she told the crowd. “You, the military kids and spouses here, may not wear the uniform, but we know that you serve your country, too. Your happiness and well-being are critical to our national security. And we have a sacred obligation to all of you.”

Biden is herself a military mother. She attended a barbecue at Ft. Buchanan to recognize the importance of the military families. The visit is part of Joining Forces, the First Lady’s initiative in support of military families. The efforts focus on the areas of employment and entrepreneurship, military child education, and health and well-being.

Biden was accompanied by Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero, and several military officers.

Puerto Rico is important

“Puerto Rico matters to the president. You all matter to him,” Biden said. “And from day one, he has made sure that this island is well represented in our administration by people like our incredible secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona.”

Cardona is from Puerto Rico and serves as Secretary of Education.

“So as a military mom and as your first lady, I’m here to let you know how much all of you mean to me personally and to the commander in chief, President Biden. Thank you for everything you do every day for Puerto Rico and our nation,” the First Lady continued. “And President Biden is working every day to make sure people in Puerto Rico have the resources and support they need. That is why he has invested in Puerto Rico, creating more than 100,000 jobs and providing billions for infrastructure. He has fought the drug companies and lowered the cost of insulin. He has made sure that Puerto Rican families get the same tax credit as the rest of the nation, the child tax credit. And Joe is calling on Congress to do the same for SNAP, Medicaid and SSI [Supplemental Security Income].”