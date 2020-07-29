Florida Democrats Call for Puerto Rico Statehood

Pennsylvania Democrats recently passed a resolution supporting statehood for Puerto Rico. They were not the first State Democratic organization to do so. Florida’s Democratic Party passed their own resolution including Puerto Rico statehood last October.

The resolution, titled “Supporting the Admission of Puerto Rico as a state of the United States,” begins with a statement of the perceived problem:

“3.2 million U.S. citizens live in the territory of Puerto Rico, who are denied equal rights simply because, under Article IV of the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the absolute power to make rules and regulations for the U.S. territories. ​U.S. citizens living in Puerto Rico do not have full representation since they cannot vote for the U.S. President, nor do they have elected representation in the U.S. Congress, except for a non-voting delegate called Resident Commissioner.”

The resolution also points out that the 2016 Democratic Platform supports self-determination and voting rights for Puerto Rico, and that the Democratic National Committee advocated statehood for Puerto Rico at their 2017 meeting.

“[T]he 2016 Democratic Party Platform declared that “Democrats believe that the people of Puerto Rico should determine their ultimate political status from permanent options that do not conflict with the Constitution, laws and policies of the United States” and that “Puerto Ricans should be able to vote for the people who make their laws, just as they should be treated equally…” The Democratic National Committee unanimously approved a resolution endorsing statehood for Puerto Rico during its October 2017 meeting in Las Vegas. DNC Chairman Tom Perez ​also expressed his personal view in favor of the admission of Puerto Rico as a state of the Union.”

The resolution concludes,