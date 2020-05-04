Governor Details May COVID-19 Restrictions for Puerto Rico

On May 1st, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez-Garced issued Executive Order No. 2020-038 detailing the ongoing restrictions on individuals and businesses in Puerto Rico.

The general curfew has been extended till May 25th. People may leave their homes between 5:00 a.m.and 7:00 p.m. only for the following reasons:

To attend medical appointments

To buy food, medications, and other essential items

To visit exempt businesses for necessary errands

To provide or receive necessary services

Specific days have been named when people may go to their workplaces to process payroll (May 4th and 13th) or to collect materials needed for remote work (May 5th, between 5:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.).

Curfew exemptions

A list of exemptions from the curfew includes workers in these industries:

Law enforcement, both public and private

Health professionals, including veterinarians

The entire supply chain for food and consumer goods, from agriculture through manufacturing and retail work

Restaurants for carry-out or delivery

Utilities and infrastructure

Call centers

Ports and airports

Press and media

The entire supply chain for medical goods including disinfectants and PPE

The entire supply chain for fuel

Financial services, including pawn shops and electronic payment services

Servies for vulnerable populations, including homeless shelters and food banks

Mechanics, vehicle inspection centers, and auto parts retailers

Hardware

Laundries

Textiles for personal protective equipment

Textiles for military use

Aerospace

Ornamental gardening

Shipping and package delivery

Plumbers and other household repairs for emergency situations only

Roadside assistance

Locksmiths

Funeral homes (no gatherings allowed)

Telecommunicatiions

Waste ,anagement

Moving services

Online sales, exports, logistics, and transportation of goods

Air conditioner repair

Taxi and public chauffeur services for merchandise delivery

Notary, legal, and accounting services

Federal services

Individuals taking food to vulnerable individuals or otherwise caring for the elderly and infirm also are exempt from the curfew.

Rules for visiting businesses

Individuals visiting businesses as specified must wear a mask and maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people. Only one person from each household may go into any place of business.

Businesses must make sure that workers wash their hands, disinfect their workstations, and enforce the 6 foot physical distancing rule. Shops must also have hand sanitizer available for customers. Supermarkets and pharmacies must offer special times for elderly customers, and “should make every possible effort” to prioritize the needs of health care and law enforcement workers. This includes serving only these individuals between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Food stores of all kinds must close on Sundays, but they may use that time for restocking and cleaning. Many services may operate only by appointment, serving one customer at a time. Hardware stores, for example, may not open their facilities to the general public, but may serve customers individually by appointment.

Construction

The construction industry may get back to work on May 11th, assuming they follow OSHA and CDC guidelines. Each company must prepare a protocol and train workers on the new requirements.

Materials for construction may also be prepared and delivered.

Anyone breaking these regulations may face fines and imprisonment.