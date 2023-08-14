How U.S. Citizenship Evolved in Puerto Rico

In 1917, Congress granted U.S. citizenship to Puerto Rico residents when it passed the Jones Act. This law also included a bill of rights, similar to that provided in the U.S. Constitution, and established a bicameral legislature to be elected by the island’s voters.

Before enactment, there was little debate in Congress regarding the Jones Act’s citizenship provision, and Committee Reports paid little attention to the provision, which by 1917 had become uncontroversial. According to a 1978 law review article written by Jose Cabranes, the first Puerto Rican appointed to the federal bench in the continental United States, a 1912 House Committee Report concerning a similar Puerto Rico citizenship provision had “envisaged a political status that would accord to Puerto Ricans constitutional rights comparable to those of United States citizens residing in the Union or one of its ‘incorporated’ territories.”

With the Nationality Act of 1940, Congress reinforced that all persons born in Puerto Rico automatically became citizens of the United States. In 1952, Congress enacted the provision—codified at 8 U.S.C. § 1402—that currently governs the citizenship status of individuals born in Puerto Rico as part of the Immigration and Nationality Act. That law states:

“All persons born in Puerto Rico on or after April 11, 1899, and prior to January 13, 1941, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, residing on January 13, 1941, in Puerto Rico or other territory over which the United States exercises rights of sovereignty and not citizens of the United States under any other Act, are declared to be citizens of the United States as of January 13, 1941. All persons born in Puerto Rico on or after January 13, 1941, and subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, are citizens of the United States at birth.”

Two years earlier, in 1950, Congress had enacted Public Law 600, which enabled Puerto Rico to draft its own constitution. Puerto Rico did so, presented the constitution to Congress, and then engaged in a back-and-forth with Congress until Puerto Rican drafters made some changes and obtained Congressional approval. Puerto Rico’s 1952 Constitution provides for full local self-government, similar to that of a state, and includes a bill of rights.