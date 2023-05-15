HR 2757: U.S. Citizenship Provisions Explained

U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Democrats have released a document explaining the U.S. citizenship provisions in the Puerto Rico Status Act.

The Committee’s special focus on the fate of U.S. citizenship in Puerto Rico if the U.S. territory were to become a state or foreign country underscores the significance of this issue in the debate over Puerto Rico’s status.

U.S. Citizenship in a New Nation of Puerto Rico

The document posted on the Committee website is explicit that “[u]nder Independence and Sovereignty in Free Association with the United States, Puerto Rican citizenship would be determined by the nation of Puerto Rico, and U.S. citizenship would be determined by Congress” at the time of transition.

The text of the Puerto Rico Status Act further clarifies that U.S. citizenship can be “recognized, protected, and secured” only under the bill’s statehood option.

Everyone born in Puerto Rico is automatically a citizen of the United States. This is statutory citizenship, granted in a 1917 federal law. It is not Constitutional citizenship, as provided to people born in States under the Fourteenth Amendment, so it cannot be guaranteed by the Constitution. Yet even though Congress could, in theory, rescind Puerto Rican U.S. citizenship at any time with a simple majority vote, this is not likely to happen in the foreseeable future.

Under the Puerto Rico Status Act, birth will no longer be a guaranteed basis for U.S. citizenship in an independent/sovereign free association nation of Puerto Rico, but current U.S. citizens born in Puerto Rico should be able to keep their citizenship for life, as long as it is provided for in U.S. law. This is how it is phrased:

“[B]irth in Puerto Rico or relationship to persons with statutory United States citizenship by birth in the former territory shall cease to be a basis for United States nationality or citizenship, except that persons who have such United States citizenship have a right to retain United States nationality and citizenship for life, by entitlement or election as provided by Federal law.”

“By election” could mean that current U.S. citizens born in Puerto Rico would have to choose between U.S. citizenship and Puerto Rican citizenship in a new nation of Puerto Rico. Congress could pass a law with this requirement. Congress could also pass a law removing U.S. citizenship in the new nation altogether, just as it did for U.S. nationals in the Philippines when it became a sovereign nation.

Passing on U.S. Citizenship to Children

The Puerto Rico Status Act limits U.S. citizenship under independence to extend to children born to families in which both parents were born in a State, but not if one or both parents were born in Puerto Rico.

In a new nation of Puerto Rico that has signed an Articles of Free Association with the U.S., the bill at least contemplates that Puerto Ricans who are U.S. citizens should be able to pass along citizenship to their children during the duration of the first agreement, which is of undefined length, provided such an agreement can be made. There is no bill text indicating that U.S. citizenship is “recognized, protected, and secured” under any option except statehood.

Congressional Recognition of a Unique Situation

“Under Statehood, citizenship would operate in Puerto Rico as it does in the other fifty states,” says the House Natural Resources Committee’s document. Nationhood, however, is another story. The document continues:

“[T]he new nation of Puerto Rico would be unique among foreign nations in that it would already be populated overwhelmingly by U.S. citizens. Keeping [U.S. citizenship] default rules would prevent Puerto Rico from becoming a nation that is populated by a majority of its own citizens. The bill’s sponsors agree that causing the nation of Puerto Rico to remain indefinitely with a population that is the majority of the citizens of the United States would not be in the interest of the nation of Puerto Rico or in the interest of the United States. Accordingly, the bill would limit some of the scenarios in which persons born in the nation of Puerto Rico would be U.S. citizens at birth.”