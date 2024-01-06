It’s a Test: Is Puerto Rico a Colony?

In recent opinion piece in El Nueva Dia, Antonio Quiñones Calderón offered his readers a quiz to help them figure out whether or not Puerto Rico is a colony. Although he never gives the answers away, his opinion is clear by the end of his post.

Mr. Calderón listed a number of facts in his quiz, asking readers to judge whether each one is evidence of a colonial relationship. The Report provides some of the questions below for our readers:

Congress and the Puerto Rico Constitution

Puerto Rico created its own constitution in 1950. Congress approved the document in 1952 — except for Section 20, which was a bill of rights. That section, as contained in the original Constitution, stated:

Section 20. The Commonwealth also recognizes the existence of the following human rights: The right of every person to receive free elementary and secondary education. The right of every person to obtain work. The right of every person to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, and especially to food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services. The right of every person to social protection in the event of unemployment, sickness, old age or disability. The right of motherhood and childhood to special care and assistance. The rights set forth in this section are closely connected with the progressive development of the economy of the Commonwealth and require, for their full effectiveness, sufficient resources and an agricultural and industrial development not yet attained by the Puerto Rican community. In the light of their duty to achieve the full liberty of the citizen, the people and the government of Puerto Rico shall do everything in their power to promote the greatest possible expansion of the system of production, to assure the fairest distribution of economic output, and to obtain the maximum understanding between individual initiative and collective cooperation. The executive and judicial branches shall bear in mind this duty and shall construe the laws that tend to fulfill it in the most favorable manner possible.

It is unclear at this point why Congress refused to approve this language, but that’s what happened. Today,the Constitution is typically written and shared with this language intact, but with an asterisk that states: “By Resolution number 34, approved by the Constitutional Convention and ratified in the Referendum held on November 4, 1962, section 20 of article II was eliminated.” The section was ultimately removed, and Congress approved a Puerto Rico Constitution that lacks this bill of rights.

Congress had made decisions about the constitutions of other territories in the past, including those of Utah and New Mexico. Congress has the power to do so under the Territorial Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which provides the U.S. government with “[p]ower to dispose of and make all needful Rules and Regulations respecting the Territory or other Property belonging to the United States.”

The author also pointed out that the establishment of the PROMESA Oversight board contravenes the Puerto Rico constitution by giving the board decision-making powers which the constitution gives to the territorial government.

Supreme Court on sovereignty

The Supreme Court has repeatedly decided that Puerto Rico is not sovereign, and is under the rule of Congress. The cases listed include Harris v. Rosario, Sánchez Valle, and Vaello Madero. In each case, the court determined that Congress has plenary powers over Puerto Rico, including the ability to overrule decisions made by the territorial government.

These decisions also stated that Congress may treat Puerto Rico differently from the states, and is not required to deliver equal rights to the people of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s treaties

Quiñones Calderón also listed several occasions when Puerto Rico attempted to make agreements with foreign governments but was prevented from doing so by the federal government. He notes that a Pueto Rican deal with Japan was denied because “The United States is internationally responsible for Puerto Rico.” US Secretary of State Collin Powell reminded U.S. embassies that “Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States.”

There have been additional cases of this kind which were not included in the list. While the United States does not prevent Puerto Rico from participating in the Olympics or international beauty pageants as though it were a nation, the federal government does not allow Puerto Rico to behave diplomatically as a nation.

President’s Task Force reports

There have been several White House Task Forces on Puerto Rico. Reports issued by both Democratic and Republican Presidents made it abundantly clear that Congress has plenary power over Puerto Rico as a territory. Among many examples of this position is the statement that “[T]he Supreme court, while recognizing that Puerto Rico exercises substantial political autonomy under the current common­ wealth system, has held that Puerto Rico remains fully subject to congressional authority under the Territory clause.” This comes from the 2007 report, but similar statements can be found in each of the reports.

The article concludes with the question, “Is Puerto Rico a colony? Yes or no?” The author does not provide an explicit answer, but his conclusion is inescapable.