JLo Rocks Super Bowl Halftime with “Born in the USA”

Jennifer Lopez, a performing artist of Puerto Rican heritage, brought excitement to the Super Bowl Halftime Show with a performance of “Born in the USA” featuring a Puerto Rican flag.

Social media got the point and supported it.

Jennifer Lopez, who performed with with her daughter Emme and Colombian singer Shakira and in the halftime show, wore a cape decorated with the Puerto Rico flag on one side and the U.S. flag on the other. The Versace cape included 40,000 recycled feathers and thousands of crystals, all hand sewn into the garment.

The cape was designed to be a backdrop as well as a costume, and remained on stage after Lopez removed it.

JLo and Shakira brought fellow Latino artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny on stage during their performance as well.

Lopez was born in New York of parents who were both from Puerto Rico. In the mid 20th century, more than one million people moved from Puerto Rico to New York. Since people born in Puerto Rico are birthright citizens of the United States, moving to a State is easy.

Another great wave of movement to the States took place at the turn of the 21st century, culminating in a great movement to Florida following Hurricane Maria in 2017. Florida now has an estimated 1.2 million Puerto Ricans, outnumbering the Puerto Rican population in New York for the first time.

Lopez donated $1million to disaster support after Hurricane Maria, and asked for equality for Puerto Rico.