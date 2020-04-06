Lawmakers Express Concerns about Addressing Coronavirus in Puerto Rico

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), and Joaquin Castro (D-TX) wrote a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus, asking what the White House plans to do in support of Puerto Rico during the pandemic.

“Because of the ongoing impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and a more recent earthquake swarm,” they began, “the island was already struggling before the COVID-19 outbreak with economic uncertainty and a medical and public health infrastructure that had not yet been fully rebuilt.”

Referencing the devastating 2017 hurricane season, the swarm of earthquakes in the winter of 2019-2020, and the Island’s debt crisis, the legislators said that they “remain concerned that the island’s financial situation and insufficient federal resources will severely limit Puerto Rico’s ability to deal with the expected economic and public health consequences of COVID-19.”

Failure to respond

“The federal government’s failure to respond adequately to the 2017 hurricanes has been well-documented,” the letter continues, referencing a FEMA report admitting inadequate preparation for Hurricane Maria, as well as many news reports. “As of November 2019, the federal government has only ‘disbursed about $14 billion in aid to Puerto Rico, out of an estimated $91 billion that will be needed over the next two decades.’”

In fact, since September 2017, Congress has allocated almost $20 billion for three separate Community Development Block Grants Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) fundings, but only $1.5 billion has reached the Island.

The letter details concerns over specific actions by the administration, including the illegal failure of HUD to provide a required notice allowing funds to be disbursed, a February statement saying that the White House “strongly opposes” additional relief for Puerto Rico, and extra layers of regulations making it difficult for Puerto Rico to use the funds provided.

Healthcare shortages