Local Puerto Rico Attorney Urges Accurate Legal Language on Territorial Status in Federal Filings

In December, Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez Otero was been indicted for corruption, including charges of bribery and extortion.

As initially reported in the San Juan Star, the indictment not only raised concerns about local corruption, but the wording of the indictment stirred up debate over Puerto Rico’s status as a U.S. territory.

The concerns stem from the wording of the indictment, which describes Puerto Rico as “a self-governing Commonwealth in association with the United States of America.”

Puerto Rico attorney Gregorio Igartúa took issue with this characterization of Puerto Rico’s relationship with the U.S.

In a letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Igartúa asked that “the practice of referring to Puerto Rico as ‘in association with our Nation’ be immediately ended.”

Letter to Attorney General

“I believe that the DOJ is doing a very good job in fighting local corruption cases,” Mr. Igartua began in his letter, “Notwithstanding, there is another very important issue I need to bring to your attention.”

“Several fellow citizens have expressed their concern that in federal documents, including indictments, Puerto Rico is referred to as if “in association with the United States,” he continued. “This practice cannot be allowed to continue, because it has serious political consequences within the context of what our legal relation with our Nation really is, and considering we are 5th and 6th generation American citizens.”

Writing that the “reference of a ‘relation in association’ is legally unfounded and contradictory to all assimilation policies adopted by Congress for Puerto Rico,” Igartua asked the U.S. Attorney General to carefully consider Puerto Rico’s status as a territory under the U.S. Constitution’s Territorial Clause.

“This practice cannot be allowed to continue,” Iguarta wrote, “because it has serious political consequences.”

The letter concluded with a request for dignity and equal treatment of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico “in association with” the US?

The U.S. Justice Department can be forgiven for its mistake; it is one that has been made many times over the years due to a tricky translation of a Spanish name for Puerto Rico. The term “Estado Libre Asociado de Puerto Rico” is translated literally to mean “Free Associated State of Puerto Rico.” The term is frequently translated into English as simply “Commonwealth.”

The Federal indictment’s language alluding to an “association with the United States of America” reflects the difficulty of translating the Spanish phrase in a way that is also the correct legal characterization of Puerto Rico as a US territory.

The phrase is also reminiscent of US relationships with three sovereign nations in the Pacific Ocean that have signed Compacts of Free Association with the US: the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Palau.

These three sovereign nations are members of the United Nations and their citizens do not have U.S. citizenship. They are called the Freely Associated States. They are independent nations, not U.S. territories, and Puerto Rico is not among them. If Puerto Rico were “in association” with the U.S. like the Pacific nations are, there were be no federal courts in Puerto Rico and the indictment would not have been filed in a U.S. court.

Perhaps in recognition of this confusion, Puerto Rico is increasingly simply referred to as the U.S. territory. “Territory” is the most accurate term to describe the U.S. Puerto Rico relationship, and there are no translation issues with the term.

The Commonwealth Myth

Historically the term “commonwealth” has been used to describe Puerto Rico’s relationship with the United States as though it described a specific political status. As previously noted, Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. The word “commonwealth” is in the official name of the Island, as it is in the official name of Kentucky and Massachusetts, but it has no legal meaning in the United States.

Self Governing?

The historic claim that Puerto Rico became “self-governing” when Congress permitted local governing autonomy upon approval of the Puerto Rico Constitution in 1952 has fallen out of favor since the enactment of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA). Under PROMESA, a federal oversight board has authority and control over the local government.

What is the relationship between Puerto Rico and the US?

Read the Indictment

Read the letter