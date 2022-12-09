National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators Supports Puerto Rico’s Inclusion in SNAP

The National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators met this month for their National Summit. Among the resolutions they supported was a call for Puerto Rico to be included in SNAP, the national food stamps program.

The resolution was presented by the president of the Puerto Rico House of Representatives, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez, and state legislators Juan Candelaria of the Connecticut House of Representatives, Mia Bonta of the California State Assembly, Victoria Neave Criado of the Texas House of Representatives, and Carlos Tobón of the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

SNAP and NAP

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is commonly known as the food stamps program. In all 50 states, it provides funding for groceries for needy families. Eligibility for the program depends on income. For example, a family of four living in one of the contiguous 48 states or the District of Columbia must have a gross income of $3,007 or less and a net income of $2,313 or less to receive SNAP benefits.

A family of four can expect to receive a maximum of $939 per month, or an average of $718.

In Puerto Rico, the comparable program is NAP. Eligibility requirements are different; the maximum possible income for a family of four is $6,660 per year, or $555 per month, significantly less than in a state.

The maximum benefit was $410 in 2019.

The numbers for NAP vary from time to time, because NAP is funded with capped grants. SNAP funding responds to needs. NAP funding does not change even in the case of disasters. The available funds must be divided among the eligible recipients.

In fact, most of the eligible recipients do not receive benefits. Those who did receive benefits have significantly less support than they would have if they were living in a state.

And, since Puerto Rico must import 85% of its food, costs for food tend to be higher than in the states.

Ongoing efforts

Transitioning Puerto Rico from the NAP program to full participation in SNAP has been an effort of the Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators, as well as some Members of Congress, for years.

Last year, the Caucus signed a letter to the House Agriculture Committee, saying, “We are writing to request your support for Puerto Rico’s inclusion in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The nearly 90 business, community and advocacy groups signed on to this letter are advocating for the provisions in the Closing the Meal Gap Act (HR.4077/S.2192) that would allow for an orderly transition of the territories into the SNAP program be included in the current budget resolution. These provisions address nutrition disparities faced by American families and children residing in Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands by ensuring that in the face of economic slowdowns, public health crises, natural disasters and rising food insecurity, our fellow U.S. citizens living in the territories have equal access to nutrition aid currently available to the most low-income and food insecure Americans.”

The letter continued, “Puerto Rico already has demonstrated its ability to transition into SNAP by fully implementing an EBT system, updating technology capabilities, phasing out cash benefits, and training employees. In recent reports, USDA and FNS have positively evaluated Puerto Rico’s compliance with FNS regulations, planning requirements, and program monitoring.”

This section preemptively responds to the kind of objections often brought up when achieving funding parity for Puerto Rico is proposed.

“Finally, funding provided to Puerto Rico directly impacts U.S. farmers and food producers throughout the 50 states,” the letter pointed out. “In 2019, Puerto Rico imported $6.5B in food and beverage products from the U.S. The island ranks as the second or third-largest importer of U.S. staple agricultural products in the Western Hemisphere, after Mexico and Canada, surpassing countries with larger populations than Puerto Rico. Expanding SNAP to Puerto Rico creates jobs and builds economies throughout the U.S.”

Read the letter.