New Polling Data show Gonzalez-Colon Popularity in PNP

According to a recent survey conducted by El Nuevo Dia, respondents indicated that they would vote for Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon for governor if the New Progressive Party (PNP) held its primary today.

64% of respondents would choose Gonzalez-Colon. 25% would vote for the incumbent, Governor Pedro Pierluisi. No other candidate received a significant number of votes in the poll.

4% would not vote for either of these candidates. 3% would choose someone else. Another 3% were uncertain.

Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, who is the resident commissioner for Puerto Rico, has not said that she plans to run for governor. However, she has also not discounted the possibility. Instead, she has said that she is currently focused on her job in D.C. and that she will decide her next steps in the future.

The Popular Democratic Party

The PNP is one of the major political parties in Puerto Rico. The other major political party is the Popular Democratic Party (PDP). El Nuevo Dia’s poll found that the leading figures for that party are Carlos Delgado Altieri, José Luis Dalmau, and Juan Zaragoza.

Carlos Delgado Altieri would obtain 28% of the votes and José Luis Dalmau Santiago, 24% if the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) held a primary for governor today, according to the poll.

The Citizen Victory Movement

The Citizen Victory Movement (MVC), which garnered 14% of the votes in the 2020 race for governor with Alexandra Lúgaro as a candidate, is showing increased recognition outside of San Juan but stagnating in the metropolitan area.

According to the El Nuevo Día Survey, 50% of all the people interviewed say they know “a lot” or “some” about the MVC, but in the San Juan metropolitan area recognition of the new party stands at 33%.

The poll also showed that 35% of all surveyed have a favorable view of the Citizens Victory Movement party, a figure that rises to 59% among those who would vote for the first time in 2024.

The MVC and the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) are joining forces to urge followers to vote outside of party lines. When asked about an alliance between the MVC and the Independence Party, 15% of respondents favored the idea and 44% were opposed.

Proyecto Dignidad, a fifth option in the 2020 elections, also has greater recognition outside of the metropolitan area. Island-wide, 45% of the survey participants say they were familiar with the movement, but the party’s popularity only was 22% in the San Juan area and 55% in the rest of Puerto Rico.

El Nuevo Día interviewed 1,000 voters for their poll.

Updated February 17, 2023