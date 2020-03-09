PROMESA Board Rejects Local Government’s Statement in Favor of Equality Through Statehood

The Puerto Rico Administration’s proposed revised Fiscal Plan under PROMESA (the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act ) says that unequal treatment in U.S. programs would be solved by statehood.

As a State, Puerto Rico could also help shape Federal programs by having equal representation in the U.S. Government — two Senators, four Representatives with full votes in the House instead of one resident commissioner who can only vote in committees, and six votes in the Electoral College that elects the president of the U.S.

Through these and other changes statehood would create jobs, reduce the islands’ population loss, and grow the economy, according to Puerto Rico’s new proposed revised Fiscal Plan.

The PROMESA Financial Board’s Executive Director, Natalie Jaresko, however, demanded the language be dropped, saying that the statements about statehood meaning equal treatment in Federal programs and political power in the Federal government and this helping to grow the territory’s economy is a “political issue.”

Should statehood be kept out of the Fiscal Plan?

PROMESA is explicit that the law should not be “interpreted to restrict Puerto Rico’s right to determine its future political status” (Sec. 402).

Further, Statehood would indeed bring equal treatment in Federal programs; the last U.S Government calculations suggested about $8 billion a year about nine years ago.

Constitutionally, a State of Puerto Rico would also have equal representation in determining U.S. spending.

Theses factors would certainly provide less incentive for Puerto Ricans to abandon the territory for the equality of a State, as they have been, depressing it’s economy further.

As history has shown for other territories that became States, statehood would create new jobs and economic growth.

The President’s Task Force on Puerto Rico’s Status under President Obama — who proposed PROMESA — reported in 2011 that resolving the status issue — which can only be done through statehood or nationhood — would the most effective way of addressing Puerto Rico’s economic problems.

The territory’s multi-year Fiscal Plan should be geared toward its future political status. The islands would have a different economy under statehood or nationhood than it has as a territory. The Board can’t ignore the differences while looking toward the future.

Is this a political issue?

The proposed statement is factual. Some may argue against statehood on other grounds and have other economic proposals, but no one can argue that statehood wouldn’t bring equal treatment in Federal programs and equal representation in determining U.S. spending, less incentive for out-migration, new jobs, and economic growth.

The Board is also incorrect to say that statehood is a “political issue” if by “political” the Board means partisan and that policies of this nature shouldn’t be reflected in the Fiscal Plan. In fact, many of elements of the Board-determined Fiscal Plan are political issues. For example, the Board’s proposals for new territorial bonds and pension cuts are major political issues in Puerto Rico and with some Members of Congress. The territory’s Governor is even opposed to the proposals of the Board, which is supposed to represent the. insular government in PROMESA court matters.

Further, Puerto Rico’s legal position under territorial law is that the territory should become a State and Puerto Ricans have twice voted for equality within the U.S.

Under the admittedly undemocratic PROMESA, the Governor does not have to accept PROMESA Board demands for the territory’s Fiscal Plan proposal — but the Board can change the proposal in adopting a final Plan. In fact, all of the many Fiscal Plans that the Board has adopted for the territorial government were ordered by the federally-named Board in disagreement with elected governors.

Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced’s proposal for the Plan said, “The solution to these inequalities is statehood for Puerto Rico. Although it is the 34th most populated region of the United States, Puerto Rico has no voting representation in Congress. If admitted as a U.S. state, Puerto Rico likely would have two Senators and four Representatives in Congress, similar to states such as Connecticut and Iowa that have comparable populations. As a result, Puerto Rico residents could shape federal legislation and receive equal treatment under federal laws, thereby eliminating the primary benefits of moving to the U.S. mainland. Statehood, therefore, is the best way for Puerto Rico to stop outmigration, increase the on-Island workforce, and grow Puerto Rico’s economy.”

A Fiscal Plan for the State of Puerto Rico would be quite different from a Fiscal Plan assuming that the economic disadvantages of remaining an unincorporated territory will continue. This is an economic reality, not a political statement.

It could instead be argued that the political statement was made by the Board in opposing the Governor’s factual statements. The Board’s support of unincorporated territory status in Fiscal Plan policies is political, partisan in Puerto Rico, and excessively undemocratic.