Puerto Rican Performers at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021

Puerto Rican performers always show strongly at the Latin Grammy Awards, and 2021 was no exception.

Bad Bunny won in the “Best Urban Music Album” category. Myke Towers, Eladio Carrion, and Ozuna were also nominated in this category. Bad Bunny also won “Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song.”

Marc Anthony and Rauw Alejandro were both nominated in the “Record of the Year” category. Bad Bunny was nominated for Best Album.

Nominees for “Best Song” included Rafa Arcaut, Ricky Martin, and Tainy. Rauw Alejandro was also nominated in the “Song of the Year” category along with Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo, Eric Pérez Rovira, and José M. Collazo.

Pedro Capó was nominated for “Best Vocal Pop Album.” Rafa Arcaut and Ricky Martin were also nominated for “Best Pop Song.” Farruko, Ozuna, Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson, and Myke Towers were all nominated for “Best Reggaeton Performance.”

These are just a few of the Puerto Rican performers honored at the Latin Grammys.

The Puerto Rican group Calle 13 and two of its members, Resitante and Visitante, hold the records for winning the most Latin Grammy awards.

What are people looking for?

The Latin Grammy Awards are extremely popular, and Puerto Rican performers are also the most-searched.

Google tells us that Reggaeton has gotten more searches over the years than any other Latin music style, and Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” is still the most-searched song and album of all time.