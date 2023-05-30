Puerto Rico in Movies and on TV

Puerto Rico has long been a prized location for filming movies and TV shows. Here’s a partial list:

Act of Valor

Amistad

Assassins

Axis Sally

Bad Boys II

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Ron

Christmas in Paradise

Contact

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Driven

Extortion

Fantasy Island

Fast Five

Feel the Noise

Force of Nature

GoldenEye

Heartbreak Ridge

Homeland

Imprisoned

Lord of the Flies

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Our Brand is Crisis

Our Flag Means Death

Perfect Getaway

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Primal

Princess Protection Program

Replicas

Runner Runner

Rum Diary

SEAL Team

Speed Kills

Teen Beach Movie

Teen Beach Movie 2

The Caller

The Do-Over

The Losers

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Resort

The Suicide Squad

Trauma Center

Under Suspicion

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Why Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico has stood in for Cuba, for African nations, and for unidentified tropical paradises, as well as playing itself on screen. Why is filming in Puerto Rico so appealing?

The Puerto Rico Film Commission points out that the territory offers very generous tax incentives, including a 40% credit on payments to companies and individuals in Puerto Rico as well as a 20% credit for payments to people who do not live in Puerto Rico.

The Commission considers this revenue loss worthwhile since films bring jobs and local expenditures to the Island, along with the promotion of Puerto Rico as a tourist destination.

They also point out the availability of a trained, bilingual workforce, the use of U.S. currency and laws, the climate, and the stability of the government. Easy access to the mainland U.S. and Latin America are also on their list of positives for filmmakers.

The Island hopes to lure filmmakers from other nations as well as from the U.S., but the consistent legal protections for intellectual property and the presence of U.S. industry unions on the Island make it an excellent choice for U.S.-based companies.

Colonial architecture, including one of the few well-preserved examples of Renaissance-era European military buildings, offers ideal settings for period dramas, while the gorgeous tropical scenery provides a wide range of natural settings.