Puerto Rico in Movies and on TV

Puerto Rico has long been a prized location for filming movies and TV shows. Here’s a partial list:
- Act of Valor
- Amistad
- Assassins
- Axis Sally
- Bad Boys II
- Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain Ron
- Christmas in Paradise
- Contact
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
- Driven
- Extortion
- Fantasy Island
- Fast Five
- Feel the Noise
- Force of Nature
- GoldenEye
- Heartbreak Ridge
- Homeland
- Imprisoned
- Lord of the Flies
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Our Brand is Crisis
- Our Flag Means Death
- Perfect Getaway
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Primal
- Princess Protection Program
- Replicas
- Runner Runner
- Rum Diary
- SEAL Team
- Speed Kills
- Teen Beach Movie
- Teen Beach Movie 2
- The Caller
- The Do-Over
- The Losers
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
- The Resort
- The Suicide Squad
- Trauma Center
- Under Suspicion
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Why Puerto Rico?
Puerto Rico has stood in for Cuba, for African nations, and for unidentified tropical paradises, as well as playing itself on screen. Why is filming in Puerto Rico so appealing?
The Puerto Rico Film Commission points out that the territory offers very generous tax incentives, including a 40% credit on payments to companies and individuals in Puerto Rico as well as a 20% credit for payments to people who do not live in Puerto Rico.
The Commission considers this revenue loss worthwhile since films bring jobs and local expenditures to the Island, along with the promotion of Puerto Rico as a tourist destination.
They also point out the availability of a trained, bilingual workforce, the use of U.S. currency and laws, the climate, and the stability of the government. Easy access to the mainland U.S. and Latin America are also on their list of positives for filmmakers.
The Island hopes to lure filmmakers from other nations as well as from the U.S., but the consistent legal protections for intellectual property and the presence of U.S. industry unions on the Island make it an excellent choice for U.S.-based companies.
Colonial architecture, including one of the few well-preserved examples of Renaissance-era European military buildings, offers ideal settings for period dramas, while the gorgeous tropical scenery provides a wide range of natural settings.