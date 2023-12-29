Puerto Rico Report Top 10 Stories

For more than a decade, Puerto Rico Report has been bringing you all the news on Puerto Rico’s political status. Here are the ten most popular stories of all time.

#10 The Meaning of “Commonwealth”

The use of “commonwealth” in the name of Puerto Rico doesn’t actually mean anything more than the use of “commonwealth” in the name of Kentucky. It has, however, led to lots of confusion. This article clarifies the usage.

#9 How Does a Territory Become a State?

It’s been so long since the United States added a new state that most of us don’t know how it’s done. Many of the proposals discussed in Congress call for unusual additions that have never been part of the process for any previous territory seeking statehood. Find out how territories become states of the Union.

#8 Top 10 Reasons to Support Statehood for Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico voters have chosen statehood in all three of the plebiscites held in the 21st century. Why do they support statehood? Here are 10 popular reasons.

#7 Legalized Prostitution and Marijuana in Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico has been facing economic problems for a long time. At one point, the local government asked residents for suggestions of ways to improve the Island’s financial position. Some of the ideas were more extreme than others.

#6 The End of Puerto Rico as a Tax Haven?

Puerto Rico has for decades tried to build prosperity with tax deals for corporations and wealthy individuals. Now, the IRS, Congress, and residents of Puerto Rico are looking at this practice with fresh eyes.

#5 How Did Puerto Rico Become a U.S. Territory?

The history of Puerto Rico is still not taught in most stateside classrooms, so people reading mainstream news about Puerto Rico are often a bit confused. What is a territory and how did Puerto Rico become a territory of the United States?

#4 What Does It Mean to be a Territory of the United States?

Puerto Rico is a territory, not a state or a country. What does that mean?

#3 The Perfect Human Is a Puerto Rican Woman

A serious article at a biology blog made headlines across the country when its facetious title celebrated Puerto Rican womanhood. Find out what the article really said.

#2 How Safe Is Drinking Water in Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico falls under the same legal requirements for drinking water as the 50 states. However, a v very high proportion of community water sources are actually contaminated. As a territory, Puerto Rico receives less federal support than states do.

#1 Puerto Rican Population in the States

At this point, there are more Puerto Ricans living in the states than on the Island. Where do stateside Puerto Ricans live? In more different states than before. We bring you the top ten states by population of Puerto Rican heritage — and you might be surprised.

We at the Report look forward to bringing you more news and analysis about Puerto Rico’s status in 2024!