Puerto Rico’s Next Step: Statehood or Sovereignty?

After decades of debate, Puerto Rico is now recognized for what it is: a territory, or to put it more crassly, a colony. Puerto Rico, home to more than three million U.S. citizens, has no U.S. Senators, no voting members in the U.S. House of Representatives, and no vote in presidential elections. Given the undemocratic situation, an increasing number of people are calling for change. The question is, what will that change be? Puerto Rico’s next step must realistically be one of two possibilities.

What are Puerto Rico’s choices?

Puerto Rico could become a sovereign country, like all the other countries at the United Nations, including England, Argentina, and also Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, foreign countries that have special close relationships with the United States. Citizens of foreign countries are not categorically U.S. citizens, and citizens of a new Republic of Puerto Rico could not realistically expect that they would be U.S. citizens either.

Just as the people of the Philippines lost their status as U.S. nationals when they gained independence, Puerto Ricans can expect their status as U.S. citizens to be questioned and jeopardized if they opted to be citizens of an independent Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico could also become a state. Just like the current 50 states, each with its own culture and history, Puerto Rico would be a unique part of the nation. Each of the states uses English in official business and in its federal courts, just as Puerto Rico does today. Just as in Puerto Rico, there are many people in every state who are multilingual, including large communities of Spanish speakers in states like California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois.

Sovereignty or Statehood?

Puerto Ricans have U.S. citizenship, but they do not have a seat at the United Nations apart from that of the United States. Could Puerto Rico get a seat at that table? The freely associated states of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands have that representation — but they do not have U.S. citizenship. They are sovereign independent nations.

Increases in Puerto Rican sovereignty by definition weakens ties with United States. After all, a sovereign Puerto Rico would no longer be subject to U.S. law.

There are efforts to increase Puerto Rican power at the expense of the United States by, for example, declaring Puerto Rico a sovereign country while also keeping U.S. citizenship for the new nation. Congress has never promised this or suggested it as a viable option. In fact, in passing the most recent Puerto Rico status bill, the House of Representatives was clear that citizenship is “recognized, protected, and secure” only under statehood.

On the other hand becoming a state makes it clear that there is no United Nations seat on the horizon. States of the United States do not have their own representation in the United Nations. They have sovereignty as states, but they are not nations.

Puerto Rico’s next step – when there is a next step – must be towards sovereignty or statehood. No other models exist.

The debate over Puerto Rico’s ultimate status has gone on for decades. Without recognition of the current limits – that the island’s options are statehood or sovereignty, but not a combination of both – the debate could continue for decades more.