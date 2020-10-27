Rep. Grijalva Requests an Investigation

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, has written a letter to Natalie Jaresko, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), asking for an investigation into alleged insider trading among creditors.

Chairman Girjalva was joined by fellow Members of Congress José Serrano (D-NY), Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), Darren Soto (D-FL), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), and Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL).

New York Congressional Representatives José Serrano, Nydia Velázquez, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Carolyn Maloney, and Adriano Espaillat also wrote to the New York state attorney general this summer asking for an investigation of possible insider trading on the part of firms in New York. “Wall Street continues to pillage and profit off of Puerto Rico’s $129 billion debt crisis,” they wrote.

Read the full letter from the New York representatives.

Unsatisfied with the actions taken, Grijalva asks the FOMB to “ensure a thorough, independent investigation into the serious insider trading allegations levied against hedge fund creditors in the context of the restructuring of Puerto Rico’s central government debt.”

Creditors have asked the bankruptcy court to complete restructuring of Puerto Rico’s debt quickly. In light of that request, Grijalva wants to be sure that an investigation of possible insider trading is completed before the restructuring.

“These insider trading allegations put the integrity of the restructuring proceedings into question, placing a cloud of illegitimacy over a process the result of which could bind the residents of Puerto Rico and all creditors for decades,” wrote Grijalva.

Insider trading?