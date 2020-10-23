Rubio Encourages Puerto Rico Voters to say “Si”

In a recently released Facebook video, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) urges Puerto Ricans to “make history” by voting in the upcoming plebiscite:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“This November you will have the opportunity to make history,” said Senator Rubio. “You will make clear, for the first time in more than 100 years, if the majority of voters in Puerto Rico support admission as a state. This simple ‘YES’ or ‘NO’ question on statehood is of great importance to the future of the island and the U.S. It’s too important to stay on the sidelines. Vote. Support for statehood is growing. Now your fellow citizens need to hear directly from you. The American citizens of Puerto Rico have a long history of contributions and defense of our nation. The moment to exercise your rights and vote has come.”

Rubio’s support

Rubio has been a longtime supporter of statehood for Puerto Rico. “My commitment to Puerto Rico is not just policy,” he wrote in 2018. “It is personal.”

Also in 2018, Rubio made this official statement:

“I support the right of our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico to seek admission to the union as a state. I will continue working on our strategy of building support in the Senate and creating the conditions necessary to achieve the 60 votes needed for success.”

Rubio has explained a number of times that he wants to make sure that the votes are secured before the U.S. Congress votes on admission of Puerto Rico as a State. He has explained that his colleagues in the Senate are not fully educated on Puerto Rico’s status and relationship with the United States.

“It is not that they think that Puerto Rico is not part of the US, but in some cases until recently did not understand that the Puerto Ricans are citizens of the United States,” he said. “That’s unbelievable, but it is like that.”

Rubio’s constituents

Senator Rubio represents Florida. Florida’s Puerto Rican voters support statehood, and prefer candidates who do the same. His constituents appreciate his support of this issue, which is very important to them, and to their family members on the Island.

Rubio is also popular in Puerto Rico. He carried the territory in the 2016 presidential primaries.