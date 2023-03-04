Sovereign Free Association and Independence

The Puerto Rico Status Act, passed by the House in December 2022, listed three possible status options: statehood, independence, and sovereignty in free association with the United States.

Statehood would be the same for Puerto Rico as for the current 50 states since all states are admitted on an equal footing.

Independence, too, is a term with many existing examples, including the Philippines, which was a territory of the United States before declaring independence.

Sovereign free association is a little less clear because the terms of this arrangement must be negotiated between the two nations which are in free association. There are, however, three examples of nations in free association with the United States:

The Marshall Islands

Palau

The Federated States of Micronesia

Is Sovereign Free Association also Independence?

All three of the current freely associated states are listed as “independent states” by the U.S. Department of State. Each of them is identified on that list as having “Diplomatic relations with the United States” and as being a member of the United Nations.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services describes the FAS as “independent nations” in their discussion of the status of citizens of these countries.

The U.S. Department of the Interior says that “Upon independence in 1994, Palau entered into a 50-year Compact of Free Association with the United States.”

These are just a few of the official statements making it clear that the three freely associated states (FAS) are viewed as independent nations by a variety of sources within the U.S. government.

Free Association Abroad

The Cook Islands and Niue are formally considered self-governing freely associated states of New Zealand. They are not members of the United Nations; New Zealand has made it clear that they will lose their right to New Zealand citizenship if they attempt to become members of the U.N., though New Zealand has not objected to their doing so.

Free Association under the U.S. Constitution

Given that “free association” can be used and has been used to describe different relationships between a larger and a smaller nation, the real question is, what would it mean for Puerto Rico to be in free association with the United States?

The Department of Justice provided some guidance in 2017 in a letter to then Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello. The letter was clear that it would be important that Puerto Rico voters understand that “a vote for ‘Free Association’ is a vote for complete and unencumbered independence.”

The Justice Department also expressed concern that voters might be under the false impression that a vote for free association would be tantamount to a vote for “enhanced commonwealth.”

“The Department and [President’s Task Force on Puerto Rico’s Status] have rejected as unconstitutional previous ‘enhanced Commonwealth’ proposals that would have given Puerto Rico a status outside of the territory clause but short of full independence,” explained Acting Department of Justice Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente in his letter.

Given the difficulty of confirming the terms of a bilateral free association relationship between the U.S. and Puerto Rico before a vote on Puerto Rico’s political status, it is important that Puerto Rico voters understand the realistic parameters of free association with the United States. To the extent sovereign free association is not independence, it certainly is close.