The “Annexation” of Puerto Rico

Recently we have seen the possible future admission of Puerto Rico as a U.S. state referred to as “annexation.”

The Economist explains that annexation is “when one country forcibly asserts control and sovereignty over another country’s territory.” Their context is the attempted annexation of Ukraine by Russia, timely news that may explain the new appeal of the term as used by anti-statehood factions.

While “annexation” is used in the context of invasions, it is also used for more mundane situations, such as when an unincorporated area becomes part of an existing city or county, often in order to gain access to a water or sewer system, or when a school is closing and residents seek these services from a neighboring town.

Dictionary definitions usually boil down to “becoming part of a larger whole.”

So would statehood for Puerto Rico make the Island part of a larger whole?

As a state, Puerto Rico would be a permanent part of the United States. As a territory, Puerto Rico is only partly covered by the U.S. Constitution, and its ultimate fate, such as statehood or independence, is undetermined. Puerto Rico is officially an unincorporated territory, and like an unincorporated part of a metro area, it can be brought more closely into the boundaries of the United States and made more clearly eligible for inclusion in the benefits of being a state of the Union.

Is Puerto Rico currently separate from the United States?

However, Puerto Rico already participates in the postal service, the judicial system, and many more systems of the United States. Consider some of the ways in which Puerto Rico is already clearly included in the United States:

When did the United States annex Puerto Rico?

If Puerto Rico could be considered annexed by the United States, it probably would have already happened – way back in 1898.

Prior to 1898, Puerto Rico belonged to Spain. After the Spanish-American War, Spain ceded Puerto Rico to the United States. Under the Treaty of Paris, Puerto Rico became a possession of the United States.

Before 1898, Puerto Rico was not part of the United States in any way. While Puerto Rican residents had participated in the Revolutionary War and in the U.S. Civil War, there was no sense in which Puerto Rico was a possession of the United States.

Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans are intricately tied to the U.S. today. It may be accurate to say that the island was indeed “annexed” by the U.S. after the Spanish American war – an “annexed” area in which people today do not enjoy the full panoply of democratic freedoms, including the right to vote.

If that’s the case, then statehood would turn Puerto Rico from its current status as an “annexed” position into an equal part of the United States.