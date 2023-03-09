The REAL ID and Free Association

As Puerto Rico considers the possibility of free association with the United States as a possible future status option, it is important to understand the implications of this status.

One way to explore this is to look at the current freely association states (FAS): the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. An issues for citizens of these nations has been the application of the REAL ID law.

What is a Real ID?

In 2005, the federal government set standards for the issuance of drivers licenses and other state identification documents that can also serve as federal ID. The object was to have a standard identification for Americans. A REAL ID can be used to board domestic flights, to enter a federal courthouse, and for other purposes covered by federal regulations.

The 2005 law referred to the Trust Territories, the old name for the FAS. This term is no longer used to describe the FAS.

States found that the Department of Homeland Security’s guidance required a visa or an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) to prove the identity of non-citizens applying for a REAL ID. Since citizens of FAS do not need a visa to live and work or study in the United States, they found that they could not get a REAL ID. Those who were able to apply for an EAD found that it took three to five months to get the document.

To make the situation more challenging, the rules were not applied consistently. Some FAS migrants were able to renew their licenses without difficulty, while others were referred to their consulates.

REAL ID changes

In 2018, the REAL ID Act Modification for Freely Associated States Act, H.R. 3398, was successfully passed into law with bipartisan backing, led by the late Congressman Don Young (R-AK) and cosponsored by Congresswoman Amata Radewagen, who gave a Statement for the Record.

In September of 2019, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced rules related to the new law which mandated that an unexpired foreign passport and valid Form I-94 (Arrival-Departure Record) are acceptable identity documents for purposes of obtaining a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card for eligible citizens of the FAS.

Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR) and John Boozman (R-AR) spoke up for this legislation. Since their home state of Arkansas is home to the largest concentration of Marshallese citizens in the United States, they were aware of the importance of this bill. “Marshallese living in the U.S. have been denied anything more than a temporary ID or driver’s license valid only for one year, complicating their ability to maintain employment and open bank accounts.,” the senators wrote at Boozman’s website.

Non-immigrants and non-citizens

FAS citizens have free transit in the United States, but they do not have U.S. citizenship. Those who live in the United States are considered non-immigrant residents, not citizens. Just as being a non-citizen has caused FAS migrants to be dropped from the Medicaid program even when living in the States and continues to limit FAS migrants’ access to federal and state benefits, it led to confusion over the REAL ID.

