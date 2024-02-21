The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Releases Initial Review of Puerto Rico

voting rights and lack of political representation

racial and national discrimination

access to federal public programs

The document reviewed the history of Puerto Rico and the United States, from the Island’s acquisition from Spain to the Insular Cases, which established the idea of unincorporated territories where the U.S. Constitution did not fully apply.

“This doctrine changed the trajectory of the territories because, prior to the Insular Cases, all the territories had followed a process towards statehood, and being a territory was considered a transitory status,” says the report. “It also allowed the United States to have control over the territory without establishing a path towards statehood in the future. There is no text within the United States Constitution that supports the doctrine, and it is predicated on an ethnic and racial distinction that Puerto Ricans are political subjects who do not deserve the full protection of rights in the Constitution.”

Preliminary findings

After providing an historical overview, the committee presented a series of preliminary findings:

There is a colonial relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States.

Puerto Rico has lived under unequal and discriminatory treatment by the United States government.

The Supreme Court is not the ideal vehicle through which to solve the problems caused by the Non-Incorporation Doctrine.

There are contradictions in the U.S. citizenship of residents of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s status as an unincorporated territory has led to limited access to social welfare programs.

Limitations on access to public programs have had effects on certain social groups, including older adults, veterans, and families with minors.

Discrimination and differential treatment have directly affected the quality of life of the residents of Puerto Rico and have caused an increase in displacement from the island.

Recommendations from panelists

The Committee reiterated that they will present their recommendations later, but they wanted to include the recommendations by the expert panelists.