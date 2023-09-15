U.S. Migrants from Freely Associated States Concerned about Deportation

The Arkansas Marshallese community has begun to express concern over the delay in the renegotiation of the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) between the U.S. and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), including the impact of the impasse on their daily lives in the U.S.

Expiration of the U.S.-RMI compact is September 30th, and the sides have not yet reached a final agreement. The greatest area of contention is reportedly a lack of recognition by the U.S. of ongoing obligations for its nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands from 1946-1958. Nuclear waste remains on the islands, and its residents have been plagued with high cancer rates and ongoing health issues.

The failure of the two sides to reach an agreement has become a source of consternation among stateside Marshallese. As first reported in the Arkansas Advocate, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese (ACOM) founder and CEO Melisa Laelan said, “People keep asking me, ‘What’s going to happen to us? Are they going to deport us?’ There’s still a lot of concern on that.”

Arkansas is home to the largest population of Marshallese residents within the continental U.S., with many working in the poultry industry and other food processing operations.

The COFAs were developed beginning in the 1980s and are set to expire this year for the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, and next year for Palau. Negotiations for new COFAs began in 2020. Now negotiators are, as the Marshall Islands Journal put it, “in the final sprint.” Yet COFA citizens living in the states are worrying about deportation if the agreements are not finalized.

The compacts were controversial when they were first negotiated. The Marshall Islands Journal reported that the first negotiators were “forced to sign” section 177, the part of the agreement that settled the question of reparations for nuclear testing on the islands. U.S. nuclear legacy issue has created further controversy this year. A recent report from the Congressional Research Service describes this issue as “a sticking point” in the renegotiations.

Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-AR), who is the chairman of the congressional committee tasked with reviewing and approving the pending treaty, says he doesn’t expect and agreement before September 30 of this year.

The significance of September 30

On September 30, 2023, the current COFA for the Marshall Islands will expire. At that point, the corresponding law authorizing the right of the Marshallese people to live and work in the United States will sunset, although U.S. immigration law also reflects the unique status of citizens of the Marshall Islands in the U.S.

“I don’t see that it’s going to create a lot of hardship and displacement or anything like that,” Westerman said, according to the Arkansas Advocate. “I think common sense will prevail … the process will continue to go, and I would hope to have it done as soon as possible.”

Individuals from the Philippines were subject to deportation after the Philippines ended its status as a U.S. territory, although deportation was rarely enforced.

The Arkansas Advocate also quoted Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR), who represents a district with the largest number of stateside Marshallese residents, as saying, “The U.S.-RMI COFA] doesn’t capture the attention of a lot of my colleagues because they’re not impacted by it,” Womack said. “It’s not like they willingly, knowingly look the other way, it’s just that [they] probably don’t even know that the issue exists.”

Free association for Puerto Rico?

Some Puerto Rico leaders are beginning to learn about and consider free association for Puerto Rico. While some reference the COFAs of the Marshall Islands and the other Pacific Islands nations as an example, others pattern their ideas about free association between the United States and Puerto Rico on the old idea of “enhanced commonwealth.” Among these supporters, some imagine that they will be able to maintain U.S. citizenship.

In all cases, the idea of negotiation is treated optimistically at the very least, describing scenarios in which the United States gives in to all of Puerto Rico’s demands, including reparations for decades of colonialism. History does not support this picture. Supporters of free association for Puerto Rico can look closely at the position of the current freely associated states and the sometimes uncertain status of COFA migrants living in states before advocating for this option for Puerto Rico.