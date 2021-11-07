What the Build Back Better Framework Will Deliver for Puerto Rico

Cut taxes and reduce expenses

The Framework intends to reduce the cost of higher education with an increase in Pell Grant awards and investment in colleges. It will provide grants for community colleges and for vocational training programs. Not only will these steps make education more affordable, they will also contribute to the job readiness of young people in Puerto Rico.

The plan includes funds for rental assistance and nutrition assistance for children and families. Reducing the most serious results of widespread poverty will make it easier for families to focus on their futures, to keep and progress in jobs, and to keep children in school.

Affordable housing construction will ease Puerto Rico’s housing crunch while also providing good jobs.

The plan provides additional funding for Medicaid to the tune of $3.6 billion and increases the federal Medicaid match to 83%, as it would be if Puerto Rico were a state. It also extends SSI coverage to Puerto Rico. These steps will help with government debt as well as making healthcare more affordable and reducing poverty by an estimated 7 percentage points.

The plan will also extend the Child Care Tax Credit in Puerto Rico and allow cash payments (already in place in the States) beginning next year.

Read the full document.