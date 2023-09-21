Puerto Rico is a territory belonging to the United States. The Puerto Rico-U.S. relationship can be complicated, but everyone agrees the island is a wonderful place to visit.

As post-COVID travel increased, Puerto Rico have become an increasingly popular destination for tourists from the states in particular. The first half of 2023 saw a 20% increase in arrivals, and short terms rentals are up by 49%. As part of the U.S., Puerto Rico travel from a state does not require a passport.

Wondering what to see in Puerto Rico? Here are some suggestions.

Architecture in Puerto Rico ranges from Spanish Colonial to Baroque, Neoclassical to Art Deco. There are some particularly famous buildings, but a stroll in Old San Juan will provide amazing structures at every turn. Fortifications like Castillo San Felipe del Morro and the Fuerte San Cristóbal are among the rare existing examples of existing Renaissance military building in European styles.

History is everywhere in Puerto Rico. Old San Juan is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Tibes Indigenous Ceremonial Center is an important archaeological site displaying Taino cultural artifacts. San Juan is the oldest continuously-inhabited city in the New World, and the Island offers opportunities to learn about centuries of rich history and culture. Don’t miss the Walkway of the Presidents across from the Capitol of Puerto Rico, which celebrates all the U.S. presidents who’ve visited Puerto Rico since the end of the Spanish-American war in 1898.

Art is central to life in Puerto Rico. Find world-class art museums, fine art galleries, bold street art, and the famous murals of Santurce. The performing arts are also well represented in the music and dance of Puerto Rico. Traditional styles thrive alongside the newest and most popular contemporary performances.

Biodiversity is one of Puerto Rico’s strengths. Puerto Rico has more than 300 endemic species of plants and animals, an extremely high level of biodiversity within the lush landscapes of the Island. With the only tropical rainforest in North America, bioluminescent bays, and stunning wildlife, Puerto Rico is a feast for the eyes as well as an important research opportunity for scientists.

Natural beauty is everywhere in Puerto Rico. The territory is a tropical paradise, offering beautiful beaches, lovely landscapes, and arresting city scenes.

Cuisine offers both comfort food and adventure. The traditional dishes of Puerto Rico vie with modern gastronomic innovations to make Puerto Rico a very special place for gourmands and gourmets alike. The cultural diversity of the Island, as well as the biodiversity, combine to produce a unique cuisine with Spanish, African, and American influences. Don’t miss out on dishes like mofongo, tostones, pasteles, and arroz con gandules.

A visit to Puerto Rico can help you appreciate how much Puerto Rico has to offer.