What’s a COFA?

A COFA, or Compact of Free Association, is a special treaty between two independent nations. The United States has COFAs with three countries: the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. Sometimes these nations are called “COFA nations” or “COFA states.” They are also known as the FAS, or freely associated states.

The use of the word “state” might be a little confusing here. When referring to the FAS, the use of “state” as a synonym for “country.”

All three of the COFA nations consist of groups of islands.

A COFA is a type of bilateral treaty between two countries

Sometimes free association is presented as a political status, somewhere between independence and being part of another nation. We see commenters making a distinction between “free association and complete independence.” This is misleading. All the COFA nations are completely independent nations. The COFAs are essentially treaties, which is to say they are agreements between two sovereign nations.

What do the COFAs have in common?

All three of the COFAs between the United States and other nations have certain things in common:

They give the United States unfettered rights and privileges associated with military and defense issues within the borders of those nations.

They require the United States to provide defense and military protection for the other nations.

They include limited, targeted financial contributions and services from the United States to the other nations, such as inclusion in the U.S. Postal Service.

They include special rules for travel between the COFA nations and the United States.

The details vary. For example, Americans can live and work freely in the FSM, but must have a visa and a work permit to do so in Palau. The financial support for the Marshall Islands has included some compensation in recognition of the U.S. nuclear legacy and resulting health and environmental implications from U.S. bombing from 1946-1958 done at an intensity equal to dropping a Hiroshima bomb every day for 20 years. All three of the COFA nations’ citizens have the freedom to work, live, and study in the United States as non-immigrant residents, and many have worked for years in the agricultural sectors of Arkansas and Iowa, but they are not U.S. citizens.

Each Compact of Free Association is negotiated between representatives of the two countries involved. The U.S. State Department is a leader in the negotiations.

A COFA is not permanent

A COFA is negotiated for a specific time period. It is not a settled, permanent relationship. It is a specific agreement on certain points, mainly economic in nature. U.S. military rights are not spelled out in the COFAs; U.S. national security authority in these nations is considered a permanent core part of the relationship and generally not subject to negations.

The COFA with Palau came into effect in 1994 and was then amended in 2010. Palau then had to wait eight years for U.S. funding to cover U.S. commitments, which was allocated then in 2018. The most recent Palau-U.S. COFA was approved by Congress in March. Palau’s COFA requires review by the government of Palau on the 15th, 30th, and 40th anniversaries of the compact. The other two COFAs ran from 1986 to September of 2023, and were renegotiated and renewed in 2023 but not funded until 2024.

Either side of the agreement can decide to end the COFA, and recent difficulties and delays involving in passing the recent COFAs showcase the vulnerabilities of the relationship.

Some of the details of the relationship can also be changed without altering the COFA. For example, COFA migrants living in the United States qualified for certain federal benefits, such as Medicaid, until 1996, when Congress unilaterally terminated eligibility. Medicaid benefits for COFA migrants were restored by Congress in 2020. Other federal benefits for COFA migrants that were taken away by the U.S. Congress in 1996 were similarly restored in 2024.

A COFA for Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico’s political landscape includes people who want to see Puerto Rico develop a Compact of Free Association with the United States. Often, supporters of this option do not recognize that Puerto Rico would need to be an independent nation in order to make an international treaty with the United States. Some supporters of a Puerto Rico-U.S. free association do not recognize the impermanence of COFA provisions and suggest that Puerto Ricans would continue to be U.S. citizens, though no COFA nations have this arrangement. In fact, some of the descriptions of free association usethe “best of both worlds” rhetoric which for decades characterized the discussions of the “enhanced commonwealth” idea which has been repeatedly rejected by all three branches of the federal government.

The Puerto Rico Status Act, legislation pending before Congress, provides for a new plebiscite in Puerto Rico that would enable voters a choice from among statehood, independence or free association as a new political status for Puerto Rico. With two of the three options essentially representing independence, this legislation has sometimes been confusing to observers, but the parameters of COFAs are clear and consistent among the current three freely associated states.

