What’s a Mirror Code Possession?

The U.S. Internal Revenue Code (IRC) imposes tax laws that apply within the fifty states. Territories that use a mirror code also rely the IRC, but they replace each instance of “the United States” in the IRC with the name of the territory.

Territories using the mirror code can levy additional taxes if they choose to do so.

Puerto Rico has its own tax code. Puerto Rico had a mirror code for a short time in 1918. When the U.S. Congress delegated control over local government to Puerto Rico’s government in 1950 and approved the territory’s constitution in 1952, Puerto Rico chose to create its own local tax system.

As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico must comply with the U.S. Constitution. Puerto Rico’s local government has discretion on local tax policy only within these parameters.

Puerto Rico’s tax structure is widely perceived as advantageous for the would-be taxpayers, but the policy also comes at a cost. For example, middle class and low-wage workers in Puerto Rico would qualify for refundable tax credits under the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit if they lived in a state. Their exclusion from these proven poverty fighting measures reduces their take-home pay as long as they remain in Puerto Rico.

In addition, Puerto Rico’s reduced tax burden is often cited as justification to exclude Puerto Rico or minimize the U.S. territory’s involvement in otherwise generous federal programs for individuals. On the corporate side, U.S.-based companies historically have been able to navigate their complicated tax arrangements to their advantage.

American Samoa adopted the IRC that was in effect on December 31, 2010, as its local tax code. They have made some modifications since then, but their tax code doesn’t automatically update to match the U.S. IRC, as it does in the mirror code territories. If American Samoa wants to update their tax code to reflect changes in the IRC, they must make those specific changes to their tax code directly.

How Can Congress take action to help Puerto Rico through the U.S.Tax Code?

Residents of Puerto Rico do not have to pay federal income taxes on their Puerto Rico-based income. Individuals must meet these requirements to be bona fide residents of Puerto Rico:

They must be physically present in Puerto Rico for at least 183 days a year.

They must not have a tax home elsewhere besides Puerto Rico.

They must not have a “closer connection” to the U.S. or to any other country than to Puerto Rico.

Federal government employees who live in Puerto Rico are understood to have payment from the states, so their income is taxable under federal law.

A new report from the Congressional Research Service says that the U.S. Congress has some options under Puerto Rico’s tax code to enhance economic growth and well being: