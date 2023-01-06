A Page from History: A Blow to “Commonwealth” and the Illusion of Puerto Rico Sovereignty

Of all the notable dates in Puerto Rico’s history, June 9, 2016, stands out with special prominence, as it was the day that cracks in the U.S. narrative on Puerto Rico became unavoidable.
It was on this day that Congress passed the controversial PROMESA legislation imposing a federal governing board over the island’s finances and the Supreme Court decided Sánchez Valle, a seminal case that made it clear that Puerto Rico lacks its own sovereignty beyond any rights bestowed by Congress.
Combined, the two decisions made it very clear that Puerto Rico, despite the governor at the time arguing that it was not “a mere territory,” has no sovereignty of its own.
The decisions
PROMESA, the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, established an oversight board with sweeping powers. The goal was to help Puerto Rico to settle its debts, which amounted to more than $72,000,000 — about 70% of the total economic activity of Puerto Rico. Then-Governor Alejandro García Padilla had declared the debt “unpayable” and asked Congress to allow the Island to file for bankruptcy. Congress refused and created a new oversight structure instead.
The case of Puerto Rico vs. Sanchez Valle concluded that, unlike states, PR lacked sovereign rights separate from the federal government. The case asked whether trying the same criminal case in Puerto Rico and in federal court was equal to double jeopardy — trying the same case twice. One case can be tried in a state and in a federal court, because the states have their own sovereignty apart from the federal government. Puerto Rico, having no sovereignty other than what is provided by Congress, was determined to be a different situation.
A commonwealth or a colony?
Puerto Rico’s government at the time claimed, as many of the Island’s leaders had done before, that Puerto Rico was a “commonwealth” and not a territory because the name “Commonwealth of Puerto Rico” is used in the title of Puerto Rico’s 1952 constitution. However, “commonwealth” has no legal meaning in the United States, where several states, such and Kentucky and Massachusetts, also have the word “commonwealth” in their official titles. The label does not reflect any special relationship, and it has been clearly stated ever since 1952 that the name change for Puerto Rico did not suggest a change of status.
Notably, Justice Breyer confirmed in Sanchez Valle that the holding laid bare contrary, false claims the US made to the international community at the United Nations in the 1950s during an intense period of global decolonization. It is now more widely recognized that, contrary to U.S. claims to the UN in the 1950s, Puerto Rico is indeed a US territory that lacks its own sovereignty.
The murder of the commonwealth?
This decision was interpreted by many as an affirmation by the courts that PROMESA, passing the same day Sanchez Valle was released, could be constitutional despite its creation of a Federal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) that can exercise power over Puerto Rico’s local government.
Observers were quick to dub June 9, 2016, as the date of the “murder of the commonwealth.” While the notion that the “commonwealth” had a special, evolving relationship with the United States was always a myth (or an intentional deception), the decisions by Congress and the Supreme Court on that day made it clear even to believers that Puerto Rico was and is merely a territory belonging to the United States.
In a subsequent June 2020 case, the Supreme Court explicitly upheld the constitutionality of PROMESA, reinforcing the lack of sovereignty for Puerto Rico. The decision was unanimous, with Justice Sotomayor “reluctantly” concurring in the court’s judgment.
In December, 2022, the House of Representatives passed the Puerto Rico Status Act, which called for a vote on a “non-territorial” status for Puerto Rico and did not include any version of “commonwealth” or territory on a ballot to be presented to the Puerto Rican people. This bill was frequently characterized as a “decolonization” effort.
No events since June 9, 2016 have changed the political status of Puerto Rico, but the Island’s position is much more clear than it was. Looking back, it is possible to see how a new trajectory for discussions on Puerto Rico’s status that was launched on this day.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.