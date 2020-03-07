Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Takes on Puerto Rico’s Status as a Colony

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has not taken a public position on Puerto Rico independence or statehood, but she has not shied away from criticizing the U.S. “legacy of colonization” with respect to the Caribbean island.

“The climate change-powered storm killed over 3,000 Puerto Ricans, American citizens — my own grandfather died in the aftermath — all because they were living under colonial rule, which contributed to the dire conditions and lack of recovery,” she said after Hurricane Maria.

“PR was colonized by the US & deserves a BINDING process of self-determination,” she has tweeted.

“Puerto Rican referendums have historically been non-binding,” she added further on Instagram. “It’s almost like a poll… and it gets sent to Congress and that’s where the question of Puerto Rican political status goes to die.”

Ocasio-Cortez is not saying, “I’m waiting for them to make up their minds about being a U.S. colony,” as some non-Puerto Rican national leaders do, either lacking the courage to take a principled stand or not caring enough to learn about an issue so core to Puerto Rican identity – or perhaps both.

Puerto Rico’s Status Is an Issue for All Americans

She is instead calling, as shown in the screenshot from Twitter below, for a binding process of self-determination. By doing so, she is also saying that the current status of Puerto Rico – whether it is called a colony, a U.S. territory, a U.S. possession or simply a benign-sounding “Commonwealth” – is unacceptable.

In her Instagram post, Ocasio-Cortez is also alluding to the numerous plebiscites conducted in Puerto Rico with faulty ballots that offered voters impossible options under the guise of “Commonwealth.” These results were sent to Congress and died there.

A “Commonwealth” status option on the 1967 Puerto Rico plebiscite ballot had a different meaning from the “Commonwealth” choice on the ballot in 1993, but both meanings were affirmatively rejected by Congress and Democrat and Republican Administrations alike as deceptive and unconstitutional.

Over the years, respected national leaders have referred to Puerto Rico “Commonwealth” options as”mythical,” “deceptive,” or, in the words of Puerto Rican born Rep. Jose Serrano (D-NY), “a letter to the three kings or Santa Claus.”

It hasn’t been a close call. The “Commonwealth” option for Puerto Rico calls for Puerto Rico sovereignty in permanent union with the U.S. under a compact that the U.S. would be powerless to change. Puerto Rico would have a seat at the United Nations and yet continue U.S. citizenship. U.S. customs, defense and border protections would remain in force while Puerto Rico could cherry pick among the federal laws it would follow. Meanwhile, federal funding for Medicaid, Medicare, nutrition, transportation and myriad other programs would continue unabated.

“It is unfortunate that the voters have faced unrealistic and inflated expectations of a supposed commonwealth relationship with the United States,” said Representative Don Young after Congress had failed to take action following the 1993 plebiscite. Young later called “Commonwealth” a “fantasy status.”

In other words, any plebiscite vote that includes a “Commonwealth” option is a waste of time and resources. As Ocasio-Cortez notes, these plebiscites die in Congress.

Yet taking “Commonwealth” off the ballot has not solved the problem. In 1998, rather than facing the reality of the impossibility of “Commonwealth,” supporters voted for a “none of the above” option. In 2012 and 2017 “Commonwealth” supporters urged boycotts.

As recognition of the impossibility of a “Commonwealth” option has taken hold, some “Commonwealth” supporters have gravitated towards the idea of putting a new option on the next plebiscite ballot: making Puerto Rico a sovereign Freely Associated State (FAS).

Yet the FAS ballot option has been infused with the attributes of the make-believe “Commonwealth.”

In 2017, the Department of Justice (DOJ) spotted this trend on a draft plebiscite ballot and attempted clarify the limits on Puerto Rico as a Freely Associated State.

Under the terms of a 2014 federal law that sets aside $2.5 million to pay for a plebiscite in Puerto Rico after Congress and the Justice Department ensure that ballot options offered to voters are viable, DOJ reviewed a draft Puerto Rico plebiscite ballot containing a sovereign Free Association option and rejected it because the ballot’s definition of “Free Association” was too close to “Commonwealth.”

The Department explained that “[t]he description of the ‘Free Association’ option” on the draft ballot contains a description that “does not make it clear that a vote for ‘Free Association’ is a vote for complete and unencumbered independence” and that “[d]escribing Free Association in this manner may lead voters to think that this choice is an “enhanced Commonwealth’ option,” which has been “rejected as unconstitutional.”

Although Puerto Rico voted in 2012 and 2017 for statehood in status plebiscites, AOC does not appear to be committed to upholding those plebiscites because they were non-binding.

Leaders in Puerto Rico and in Washington are working on legislation calling for a yes/no vote on statehood. The thinking is that this straightforward vote, similar to status votes held in Alaska and Hawaii in the 1950’s, essentially includes all viable options on the ballot while minimizing the misinformation inherent in “Commonwealth” and, more recently Free Association. If this language is approved by the Department of Justice, Puerto Rico may finally have the binding vote it needs to move beyond its colonial status.