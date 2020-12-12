Grijalva Urges Quick Action on Biden-Harris Plan for Puerto Rico

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ),chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, has written to President-Elect Biden asking him to take action on the Biden-Harris Plan for Puerto Rico.

After expressing congratulations on Biden and Harris’s victory, the letter begins, “The Committee on Natural Resources is the lead committee of the U.S. House of Representatives on matters related to U.S. Territories. We thank you and Vice-President-Elect Harris for developing the Biden-Harris Plan for Recovery, Renewal and Respect for Puerto Rico,” Grijalva wrote. “The residents of the island have been impacted by an ongoing fiscal crisis and economic depression, major hurricanes and earthquakes, and the COVID-19 pandemic. We write to underscore the importance of the new administration addressing the needs of the 3.2 million U.S. citizens living in Puerto Rico and to respectfully request a rapid implementation of the Biden-Harris priorities for the island.”

The letter than goes on to outline some of the top priorities for the committee.

An active working group for Puerto Rico

Grijalva recently spearheaded an inquiry into the President’s Task Force on Puerto Rico. In fact, the letter asking for the investigation drew attention to the fact that there was no active task force and that the administration had not taken the required action on Puerto Rico.

The request for a working group asked that such a group’s responsibilities “include providing advice to the President and the Congress on policies and initiatives for Puerto Rico’s fiscal recovery and disaster reconstruction.”

“This would provide much-needed Executive leadership on timely federal initiatives,” Grijalva said.

Puerto Rico’s political status