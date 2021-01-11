Letter to President-Elect Joe Biden from Puerto Rican Organizations

“We, the undersigned organizations and individuals, urge the incoming Biden-Harris Administration to respect the will of the majority of Puerto Rico’s voters who have requested admission as a state of the Union. Last month, for the first time in history, voters on the island were asked whether ‘Puerto Rico should be immediately admitted into the Union as a state’ and 52 percent of voters, over 620,000, said ‘YES.’ Now that Puerto Rico has spoken, Congress must begin acting on that mandate immediately.”

The authors go on to remind readers of the historical context:

“Puerto Rico has lived under the U.S. flag for over 120 years, and for over 100 years Puerto Ricans have been proud American citizens,” they wrote. “Yet, as the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed, and the enactment of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) further demonstrated, Puerto Rico remains subject to the plenary powers of Congress under the territorial clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

Government by consent of the governed

They go on to say that the plebiscite results make it clear that Puerto Rico’s relationship with the United States no longer represents “government by consent of the governed.” This core value of American government is broken by the federal government’s refusal to act on the will of the voters of Puerto Rico as expressed in the 2012, 2017, and 2020 plebiscites.