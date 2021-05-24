New Research Shows Americans Support Statehood for Puerto Rico

Change Research conducted a survey of 1,025 voters across the nation on the topic of Puerto Rico’s political status. The main result – a majority of 59% in favor of statehood for Puerto Rico — is similar to other polls taken in the past.

More information means more support

As we have seen in other surveys conducted as recently September, 2020, respondents are more likely to support statehood when they have more information.

In the most recent poll, respondents were informed of the results of the 2020 plebiscite, in which 53% of Puerto Rico voters chose statehood. As Change Research analysts explained: