Puerto Rican Voters Support Florida Republicans in Midterm Votes

“This is not just another preference, but a voting intensity,” Ros-Lehtinen continued. “Eighty-five percent of these Floridians found the issue of Puerto Rican statehood to be ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ important. The status issue ranked much higher than other issues in order of importance to these voters. Seventy-one percent are more likely to vote for a candidate (of either political party) who is open to Puerto Rican statehood.”

Although the Democratic candidate for Governor, Rep. Charlie Crist, had made his support for Puerto Rico statehood explicit, DeSantis was able to neutralize the issue with his own sponsorship of Puerto Rico statehood legislation when he served in the House of Representatives and subsequent treatment of the issue.

As Ros-Lehtinen pointed out to potential voters in her Sunday op-ed, Gov. DeSantis has been “respectful and open to the idea with those for whom it was their vote intensity issue.”

The common view

This information conflicts with the common view that Puerto Ricans will automatically vote Democratic.

Former U.S. Representative Bob Cortes (R-FL) once explained, “Often considered the ‘swingiest’ of the swing Hispanic voters, Puerto Ricans are this way because of their migration pattern. The first wave of Puerto Ricans who moved to Florida many years ago did not come directly from Puerto Rico. Many retired from their jobs in places like New York, Chicago, Massachusetts and other northern states where they were registered Democrats. Hence, many Puerto Ricans from that wave are registered Democratic, not Republican.”

On the other hand, as former Rep. Cortes pointed out, “[t]he latest wave of Puerto Ricans came directly from the island shortly after Hurricane Maria…These voters are more in tune with issues of interest and concern back on the island at home such as statehood and self-determination.”

Pew Research’s recent report on Latino voters found a slight majority of Puerto Rican voters favoring Democratic candidates. However, the overall research shows that Hispanic voters are not a monolithic voting bloc. Puerto Rico reliably elects both Republican and Democratic leaders, with the issue of political status driving the distinction.

Statehood in particular has long been a bipartisan issue, with several Republican presidents supporting the admission of Puerto Rico as a state.