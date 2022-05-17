Puerto Rico’s Plebiscites

Puerto Rico has had six plebiscites – in 1967, 1993, 1998, 2012, 2017, and 2020.

These have been votes asking people living in Puerto Rico what political status they would like to have. Puerto Rico is currently a territory of the United States. Under the Insular Cases, Puerto Rico can continue in that status indefinitely.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Puerto Rico could also become a State of the Union, as Hawaii did, or an independent nation like the Philippines.

As the chart below shows, the plebiscites have been a little more complicated than that.

1967 1993 1998 2012 2017 2020 Independence 4,248 (0.6%) 75,620 (4.4%) 39,838 (2.54%) NA 5.5% 1.5% NA Commonwealth 425,132 (60.4%) 826,326 (48.6%) 993 (0.06%) 46.0% NA 1.3% NA Free Association NA NA 4536 (0.29%) NA 33.2% Included with independence NA Statehood 274,312 (39.0%) 788,296 (46.3%) 728,157 (46.49%) NA 61.3% 97.2% 655,505 (52.52%) None of the above NA NA 787,900 (50.3%) NA NA 592,671 (47.48%) Electoral turnout 66% 74% 71% 79% 22.9% 54.72%

Independence

Independence has never received anything but a tiny minority vote on the Island. 5.5% was the best showing it ever received. That happened in 2012. There is no reason to believe that Puerto Rico wants independence.

Congress could legally force independence on Puerto Rico, as Malaysia forced Singapore to become independent in 1965.

Those who favor independence might want to see Congress insist on independence for Puerto Rico. An independence supporter told us that people don’t always want what is right for them, suggesting that the majority of voters in the Deep South might not have wanted an end to segregation, so it had to be forced on them. However, self-determination for Puerto Rico would certainly not lead to independence.

Statehood

Statehood’s share of the vote has ranged from 39% of the vote to 97.2%. In each referendum in the 21st century, the three most recent referenda, a clear majority chose statehood.

The three most recent votes, in which statehood was the top choice, were all structured differently and each one was a democratic vote organized by elected representatives of Puerto Rico.

Free association

Free association is independence, with a compact of free association which the United States and Puerto Rico could negotiate and either nation end at any time.

It was on the ballot in 1998 and in 2012, and was included as a variant of independence in 2017. In no case did it gain a majority of the votes.

Anti-statehood leaders are currently trying to present free association as a variant of commonwealth instead of separate sovereignty, suggesting that it could include U.S. citizenship. However, no current compact of free association includes U.S. citizenship and Washington has been clear that an independent nation of Puerto Rico could not expect to maintain U.S. citizenship.

Commonwealth

Commonwealth is the real stumbling block for the resolution of Puerto Rico’s status. The Department of Justice has been insistent that a ballot should include continued territory status. Puerto Rico uses the term “commonwealth” in its official name, and the current territory status is what the federal government understands that to mean.

Commonwealth got a majority of the votes in 1967, when it was widely understood in Puerto Rico to mean “enhanced commonwealth” — a discredited idea that has been declared unconstitutional and impossible by all three branches of the federal government.

It had a narrow plurality in 1993, but Congress could not act on that vote because it was defined in a way that was impossible under the U.S. Constitution. It lost in 1998, 2012, and 2017.

Keeping score

“Commonwealth” received the largest number of votes in the first two of the six plebiscites. The definition of “commonwealth” used made it impossible for Congress to take any action other than leaving Puerto Rico in its territorial status.

Statehood received the largest number of votes in the last three of the six plebiscites. Congress has failed to take action on these votes.