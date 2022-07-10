Senate Finance Committee Issues Report on Puerto Rico Pharma Company’s Tax Tricks

Provisions in the 2017 Republican tax law allow AbbVie to generate most of its sales in the U.S., while reporting virtually no income in the U.S. for tax purposes. In 2020, over 75% of AbbVie’s sales were made to American consumers yet only 1% of AbbVie’s income was reported in the United States for tax purposes. AbbVie’s ability to exploit subsidiaries in offshore tax havens to avoid paying billions of dollars in taxes on U.S. prescription drug sales signals a clear need to reform the international tax code. Under the Republican tax law, AbbVie has continuously paid an effective tax rate that is less than half the U.S. corporate tax rate of 21% and the marginal tax rate of 22% paid by an American family with a combined income of $84,000. A multinational pharmaceutical corporation with annual sales of over $50 billion in annual sales paid a lower tax rate than a postal service worker or a preschool teacher. It is unacceptable that this Republican led giveaway has only created more loopholes for big pharma to shift profits offshore.

AbbVie held the intellectual property for its product in Bermuda and accomplished some production in Puerto Rico. “Though legally domiciled in Bermuda, AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. operates through a branch in Puerto Rico that manufactures the Humira bulk drug substance and a fill-finish operation in which the bulk drug substance is filled into syringes or injectable pens,” says the report. “These pre-filled syringes are then sold by the Puerto Rico branch to AbbVie Inc. in the U.S., which then packages and sells Humira to third party customers in the United States.”

There are no employees in Bermuda, and about 1,200 in Puerto Rico. There are 45,719 employees in the company’s Chicago office. Over the past four years, AbbVie has sold $62 billion worth of this drug in the United States. The company relies on transfer payments to make its profits fall under Puerto Rico’s tax system, while providing relatively few jobs on the Island.

These numbers suggest that each Puerto Rican worker produces more than $51.6 million in revenue.

Effects on Puerto Rico

The company’s website emphasizes its commitment to the communities it serves in Puerto Rico, saying, “We are a strongly committed community partner and concerned corporate citizen, with a year round corporate responsibility program that encompasses the voluntarism of our employees and the corporate support to give back to the communities where we live, work and operate. The Company’s philanthropic priorities are geared towards education, and to support non-profit organizations that address unmet needs and provide services to the underserved. The Company is one of United Ways top contributors through an annual employee giving campaign with company matching.”