Puerto Rico held status votes in 1967, 1993, 1998, 2012, and 2017, which gave Puerto Rican voters the choice over whether their Island should remain a U.S. territory or change its relationship with the U.S.
A new status vote has been scheduled for November 3, 2020.
A thread runs through all discussions of Puerto Rico plebiscites: should “commonwealth” be on the ballot?
What’s a commonwealth?
A “commonwealth” option was on the ballot in 1967 and 1993, and this choice won a majority of votes in 1967. The problem is, the meaning of “commonwealth” is and always has been unclear. In fact, the definition has changed over time.
The “commonwealth” ballot option had a different meaning in 1967 than it did in 1993, and influential decisionmakers in Congress, as well as Republican and Democratic Presidents, have all indicated that “commonwealth” – often called “Enhanced Commonwealth” or “Developed Commonwealth” – is dead on arrival for Constitutional and practical reasons.
See original text from the 1967, 1993 and 1998 ballots here.
The 1967 and 1993 ballots defined identical “commonwealth” options differently, and the 1998 ballot did not include “commonwealth” at all but did include Puerto Rico’s current status as a U.S. territory. The territory option received .1% of the vote and a nebulous “none of the above” option received over 50% of the vote.
In the 21st century, the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) – also known as the Commonwealth Party – has been unable to come up with an agreed-upon definition of “commonwealth” to include on ballots. In fact, the PDP released its most recent version of its “Commonwealth” platform in 1998, the same year that only .1% of voters indicated that they would like for Puerto Rico to remain a territory.
NO, Commonwealth should NOT be on the ballot or any other ballot!! Commonwealth is a solve nothing choice.
In my opinion there are really only two sensible answers to this question: Independence or Statehood. Any other choice does nothing to improve the status of the Island. Independence would be the hardest on the Island and Statehood would be the easiest. The heritage of the people cannot be taken away so that is not a justifiable excuse. The language should not be an issue since most people here are bilingual to some extent or other.
Absolutely NOT. Make a choice to become a State or a Banana republic
I was born in humacao, Puerto Rico. Raised in New York. I feel that all PuertoRicans should be concerned with Puerto Rican status. Puerto Rico should become the 51st state of the Union. There should be no option. Puerto Rican’s have fought in all American wars & conflict Even while still being Spanish subjects. PuertoRicans are part of the American fabric. And if born in Puerto Rico should have the right to vote as per the status of their birth place.