States and Territories Step up as Friends of the Court

The District of Columbia, the States of Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia (“Amici States”), and the Territories of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (“Amici Territories”) submitted a “friend of the court” brief in support of the respondent.

Friends of the Court

“Amicus curiae,” plural “amici curiae,” means “friend of the court.” A friend of the court brief allows someone who is not involved directly in the case to present an argument for or against a case. They must show that they have a good reason for involving themselves in the case, and can then provide information or arguments on one side or the other.

More than a dozen friends of the court briefs have been filed in this case. The ACLU, the American Association of Retired Persons, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (the Resident Commissioner for Puerto Rico), and the Puerto Rico Senate are among those who have filed these documents.

The district, territories, and 15 States filed their brief with the assumption that Congress could, if they are allowed to discriminate against Puerto Rico, do the same thing to States.

States could be next

“The United States argues that Congress has the power to discriminate not just against the territories—but also against states (or, as the United States puts it, ‘regions’ or ‘geographi[es]’)—with only a rational basis for doing so,” the brief says.

“Congress’s exclusion of the territories from certain nationwide aid programs like SSI is not rational,” they continue. “For one, there is little pattern or sense to how Congress decides which federal programs will apply in which territories. And the haphazardness has consequences: it burdens states as well as the territories.”

The brief also argues that it is wrong to single out the territories for this treatment.