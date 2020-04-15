Stimulus Checks for Puerto Rico

The central requirement is that Puerto Rico (and the other possessions) must have a plan to distribute the funds to residents. The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury must first approve the plan before checks are distributed.

In the 50 states, everyone who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 will automatically receive the coronavirus stimulus payment. Those who provided banking information will receive the payments as direct deposits to their banks, and most have already received those payments. The same is true for people who receive Social Security payments, even if they do not file tax returns.

Checks will be mailed to those who do not have bank accounts, or who are eligible in spite of not having filed income tax returns. In the States, it is expected that checks will begin to arrive in May, and that all checks will have been disbursed by August.

Puerto Rico has its own plan for distributing the funds. Secretary of the Treasury Francisco Pares Alicea told El Nuevo Dia that people in Puerto Rico who either receive Social Security payments or pay federal income tax will have begun to receive their payments just as those living in the States have.

The Puerto Rico Treasury will send payments to those who are eligible for the payments but are outside those groups. In some cases, people will have to furnish the government with information about their income. Puerto Rico will send out the payments as quickly as possible, and will then be reimbursed by the federal government.

Payments will begin in the last week of April.