The Top 10 Stories of 2020

The Puerto Rico Report is proud to provide our readers with the latest news from and about Puerto Rico. As we close 2020, we look back on an eventful year as we share our top 10 stories from over the last twelve months:
- Stimulus Checks for Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans received stimulus checks, but it was complicated.
- Can the Federal Government Sell Puerto Rico? Rumor had it that President Trump was contemplating sell the Island.
- 2020 Puerto Rico Status Referendum Ballot Released. The status vote had a simple, straightforward ballot.
- FEMA Ready to Give Quake Aid for Puerto Rico. A swarm of earthquakes hit Puerto Rico, requiring more emergency aid.
- Puerto Rico Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions Puerto Rico had some of the toughest restrictions in the United States.
- Coronavirus Restrictions Imposed in Puerto Rico. Travel restrictions helped keep Puerto Rico’s coronavirus numbers down.
- The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in Puerto Rico Puerto Rico received some support from this new federal program, but much less than states did.
- Puerto Rican Population in the States. People are still leaving Puerto Rico to live in a state.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Takes on Puerto Rico’s Status as a Colony. The New York Congresswoman has not shied away from criticizing the U.S. “legacy of colonization” with respect to the Caribbean island.
- Distribution of Stimulus Checks in Puerto Rico Finally Begins. Puerto Rico finally received stimulus checks… but distribution was not problem free.
- Chinese Investment in Puerto Rico Chinese investors in Puerto Rico may be eligible for perks.
Puerto Rico Report wishes you a safe and happy New Year.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.